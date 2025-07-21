Cheeky bikini bottoms were inescapable last summer. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner led the charge, sharing their booty-revealing swimwear on Instagram. And nearly every brand, from Left On Friday to Hunza G, honed in on the risqué cut. But that was last summer. This season, things have taken a turn, as many bottoms offer much more coverage. Coming in hot are swim shorts and skirts, the latter of which blur the lines between swimwear and ready-to-wear.

Jannine Vince, the creative director of Oséree, describes the bottoms as effortless, playful, and versatile. “We began noticing the shift [towards swim skirts] a couple of seasons ago, as women looked for pieces that could flow seamlessly from the beach to the bar,” she says. “The rise of retro-inspired silhouettes and a renewed love for textures, like lurex, paillettes, and sheer layers, pushed this trend forward.” According to Vince, the silhouette offers coverage while bringing glamour to the beachwear space. And the label’s customers are wearing them for non-water activities, too. “A sequined [swim] mini paired with a crisp shirt or a triangle top under a blazer has become a go-to for summer dinners, festivals, or even rooftop soirées,” Vince explains.

Another sign that swim skirts are the look du jour this summer? Kylie Jenner’s brand Khy’s recent collaboration with Frankies Bikinis included black and red polka dot swim skirts, and they’re both completely sold out (along with many other styles in the line). Fellow It girl Bella Hadid’s collection with the swimwear powerhouse also featured the look in polka dots, which are now — you guess it — nearly out of stock as well.

Ahead, shop an edit of swim skirts on the market before summer comes to an end (sorry).

Oséree Lumière Bicolor Skirtini $214 See On Oséree Any fashion enthusiast can instantly ID an Oséree swimsuit thanks to its signature sparkly fabric. This maroon and baby blue color-block skirtini is as fabulous as it gets.

Frankies Bikinis Mercer Swim Skirt $155 See On Frankies Bikinis If you’re tempted to flash a bit of cheek, Frankies Bikinis’ gingham bottoms have you covered.

Free People Free-est Judy Swim Skort $98 See On Free People With its tropical-looking pattern, Free People’s swim skirt deserves a trip to the Bahamas. Style it with the matching bikini top for an afternoon at the resort.

Andie The Skirt Bikini Bottom $52 See On Andie There’s nothing wrong with sticking to neutral, understated looks, like this black skirt. Simply add some fun to the outfit with a seashell necklace or anklet.

STAUD Canyon Swim Skirt $145 See On STAUD STAUD can do no wrong in the swim department. When you’re not near the ocean, the brand’s minimalist beige and black skirt would look cute with a white tee and black flip-flops.

Mimi Flamingo Cameron Skirted Pant $74 See On Mimi Flamingo If you can’t resist a cute ruffled piece, Mimi Flamingo’s flirty bottoms are for you. Make them the star of the show by opting for a plain black string bikini top.

Mare Perpetua Sun Tie-Detailed Swim Skirt $80 See On Moda Operandi Show off your colorful bikini underneath Mare Perpetua’s sheer swim skirt, or wear it atop bottoms in the same color scheme for a more elevated look.

L'AGENCE Ellen Skirt Bikini Bottom $200 $120 See On L'AGENCE Not only is this print super feminine, but the bottoms also feature ties with faux pearl charms.

Spanx Pique Shaping High Rise Swim Skort $118 See On Spanx For those sporty types who love riding the waves, consider Spanx’s swim skort. With a high-rise silhouette, you won’t need to worry about it slipping down when you’re splashing around in the water.