(Shopping)
Swim Skirts Are Quietly Having A Moment This Summer
The perfect beach-to-boardwalk look.
Cheeky bikini bottoms were inescapable last summer. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner led the charge, sharing their booty-revealing swimwear on Instagram. And nearly every brand, from Left On Friday to Hunza G, honed in on the risqué cut. But that was last summer. This season, things have taken a turn, as many bottoms offer much more coverage. Coming in hot are swim shorts and skirts, the latter of which blur the lines between swimwear and ready-to-wear.
Jannine Vince, the creative director of Oséree, describes the bottoms as effortless, playful, and versatile. “We began noticing the shift [towards swim skirts] a couple of seasons ago, as women looked for pieces that could flow seamlessly from the beach to the bar,” she says. “The rise of retro-inspired silhouettes and a renewed love for textures, like lurex, paillettes, and sheer layers, pushed this trend forward.” According to Vince, the silhouette offers coverage while bringing glamour to the beachwear space. And the label’s customers are wearing them for non-water activities, too. “A sequined [swim] mini paired with a crisp shirt or a triangle top under a blazer has become a go-to for summer dinners, festivals, or even rooftop soirées,” Vince explains.
Another sign that swim skirts are the look du jour this summer? Kylie Jenner’s brand Khy’s recent collaboration with Frankies Bikinis included black and red polka dot swim skirts, and they’re both completely sold out (along with many other styles in the line). Fellow It girl Bella Hadid’s collection with the swimwear powerhouse also featured the look in polka dots, which are now — you guess it — nearly out of stock as well.
Ahead, shop an edit of swim skirts on the market before summer comes to an end (sorry).
Any fashion enthusiast can instantly ID an Oséree swimsuit thanks to its signature sparkly fabric. This maroon and baby blue color-block skirtini is as fabulous as it gets.
If you’re tempted to flash a bit of cheek, Frankies Bikinis’ gingham bottoms have you covered.
With its tropical-looking pattern, Free People’s swim skirt deserves a trip to the Bahamas. Style it with the matching bikini top for an afternoon at the resort.
There’s nothing wrong with sticking to neutral, understated looks, like this black skirt. Simply add some fun to the outfit with a seashell necklace or anklet.
STAUD can do no wrong in the swim department. When you’re not near the ocean, the brand’s minimalist beige and black skirt would look cute with a white tee and black flip-flops.
If you can’t resist a cute ruffled piece, Mimi Flamingo’s flirty bottoms are for you. Make them the star of the show by opting for a plain black string bikini top.
Show off your colorful bikini underneath Mare Perpetua’s sheer swim skirt, or wear it atop bottoms in the same color scheme for a more elevated look.
Not only is this print super feminine, but the bottoms also feature ties with faux pearl charms.
For those sporty types who love riding the waves, consider Spanx’s swim skort. With a high-rise silhouette, you won’t need to worry about it slipping down when you’re splashing around in the water.
This colorful floral swim skirt screams summer. Alongside the matching cardigan, the piece is suitable for post-beach drinks.