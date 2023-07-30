Google Adidas’ Samba sneakers, and you’ll see commonly asked questions like Why are Adidas Sambas so popular? and Why are Adidas Sambas hard to find? Well, let’s put it this way: The trickle-down effect is real. Meaning, an It item typically gets off the ground thanks to an A-lister endorsement (in this case, Bella Hadid), tastemakers begin snapping pics of the look and boom — they hit the fashion mainstream. But in the sartorial world, it’s not uncommon for fashion It girls to quickly move on to the next buzzy piece. This is where Onitsuka Tiger's yellow Mexico 66 sneakers come into play. Those in the know, including celebs like Kaia Gerber and influencers such as Michelle Li and Débora Rosa, are abandoning the ubiquitous soccer shoe and deeming the Japanese footwear brand’s bright kicks the industry’s newest must-have style.

Don’t worry, you’re not imagining things: The slim, sporty silhouette does bear a resemblance to Adidas’ cult-favorite pair. But that may not be a bad thing. Perhaps you’re feeling Samba fatigue yet secretly don’t want to give up the cool look (hey, no shame). If so, Onitsuka Tiger’s bold trainers are a fashion girl-approved alternative. Heads up, though: Snatch them up while they’re relatively still in stock — because, as you can see by the sold-out sizes, they’re becoming incredibly hard to find.

BACKGRID

To be clear, while the Mexico 66 is picking up steam amongst street style stars, it isn’t a new look for the heritage footwear company. The silhouette dates back to 1966, when it was made for the 1968 Olympic pre-trials in Mexico City (hence its name). What’s more, the sneaker has pop culture roots, having famously made cameos in hit films like Game of Death and Kill Bill. Now, decades later, the look is at the forefront of fashion.

If you need some help styling your Onitsuka Tiger sneakers, keep scrolling for seven cute looks to recreate.

Sporty Chic

Sports and fashion have never been more intertwined, perhaps thanks to the Women’s World Cup. Fortunately, you don’t need to be an athlete to get in on the aesthetic — simply couple your sneakers with a track jacket. A flowy white maxi will give the outfit a flirty touch.

Afternoon Ease

For a laid-back everyday look, wear your sneaks with a cozy knit tank and of-the-moment miniskirt. And if you want to make the shoes office-appropriate? Swap the leg-baring silhouette for pleated trousers. Easy!

Anything But Basic

Since the yellow shade has a bold impact on its own, consider keeping your attire pared back by opting for simpler silhouettes. And if you want to spice up the outfit a bit, pile on playful accessories, for instance, a seashell necklace and bandana.

Rain Or Shine

Take your rainy-day ‘fit to the next level with unexpected shoe footwear (Wrong-Shoe Theory, anyone?), such as the sunny yellow sneakers. Sporty shorts and a simple white tee will keep you cool and comfy despite the forecast.

Business Casual

Give the kicks an elevated touch with the help of a black blazer. And should you want to steer the look in a romantic direction, a ruffle-y white mini skirt is the way to go.

Print Play

Looking to bring your fashion A-game to a casual summer event? Try teaming the yellow shoes with an equally eye-catching floral top. To avoid the look from becoming overly busy, finish it off with an athletic white skirt and understated bag.

Star Of The Show

Allow the vibrant sneakers to be the focal point of your look by opting for neutral separates, such as a navy or black suit (come fall, of course). Because, yes, shoes this cool deserve to be the center of attention. Next, round out the outfit with sleek accents like black frames and a leather bag.