Just over a month after Bella Hadid made her highly-anticipated red carpet return at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, dressed in back-to-back designer numbers, the style icon is back on Instagram timelines with her latest status update. While fans are still not over the sheer Saint Laurent Fall 2024 dress she wore at Cannes (more on that later), on June 27, Hadid was announced as the new face of Saint Laurent — marking the continuation of her YSL streak both on and off the red carpet.

On June 27, the esteemed fashion house took to Instagram to confirm Hadid’s latest headline-making news, sharing the first photo of the Fall 2024 campaign, captured by renowned fashion photographer, Gray Sorrenti⁣. In the close-up, Hadid posed on a bed in a sultry little white dress adorned with lace lining along the plunging neckline and the hem. From there, she cinched her waist with a black statement belt complete with gold hardware. A brown fur coat was draped across the bed next to her — a fitting outerwear option given the prevalence of fur in the label’s Fall 2024 runway show. While she surprisingly opted out of any jewelry at all, one thing’s for certain: She definitely accessorized with a spritz or two of her Ôrəbella perfume.

Following her intense Lyme disease flare-ups last year, Hadid has kept a low-profile — until recently, her sartorial prowess has been noticeably absent from magazine covers, Fashion Week fêtes, and every A-list affair in between. All this to say? It comes as no surprise that the supermodel’s devoted fanbase was onboard for this collaboration with Saint Laurent. Within seconds of the announcement dropping online, the comment section was flooded with comments. One follower said, “Omg the queen is back,” while another shared, “She is truly the supermodel of our generation.”

This surprise Saint Laurent moment is only her second campaign of 2024 — it comes three months after she promoted Victoria’s Secret swimwear in a purple bikini-clad photoshoot. Even though her YSL collab has been kept tightly under wraps, fans believe she hinted at the partnership last month at the aforementioned 2024 Cannes Film Festival. If you can remember, Hadid stole the show at The Apprentice premiere in a brown halter-neck midi dress plucked straight from the French label’s Fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection. Her red carpet attire featured delicate ruching at the center alongside a translucent bodice that freed the nip, and a coordinating semi-sheer skirt. Staying true to form, Hadid opted for lots of bling, including mismatched yellow diamond rings and earrings from Chopard. She rounded out her luxe look with peep-toe burgundy ankle-strap heels also sourced from Saint Laurent’s Fall 2024 line.

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While Hadid is certainly no Saint Laurent stranger, this marks the start of a new chapter for her and the Maison. So, be sure to keep an eye out for her next noteworthy number — there’s sure to be a lot of them.