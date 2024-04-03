When it comes to sneakers, we all have our old favorites that we hold near and dear. Some of us are loyal to a checkerboard slip-on pair of Vans. Some are partial to Nike’s Cortez style. And there are those who’ve been wearing Converse All-Stars since childhood. Yes, some classic kicks are timeless, but like everything else in the fashion sphere, every year a few standout styles enter — or reenter — the space. Their domination comes in like a quiet knock, slowly popping up on social media feeds, worn by the fashion set in interesting and effortless ways. From there, a celebrity It girl will join the sneaker’s movement and, just like that, it officially hits cult status. We’ve seen it time and time again, most recently with buzzy items like Adidas’ Samba and Gazelle styles and Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 shoe (we all know that bright yellow gem). But while these kicks have served us well in recent years, 2024 is ushering a new crop of sneaker trends that are poised for take off.

First and foremost it’s important to note the crucial component that ties all the latest buzzy styles together. “Comfort,” says Nordstrom Associate Fashion Director Linda Cui Zhang simply, adding that this is what has kept the humble sneaker a timeless accessory in wardrobes worldwide for centuries. That similarity aside, 2024’s sporty footwear trends are pretty diverse in range. There’s the rise of the ballet sneaker — yes, you heard that right — which is being established by labels like Simone Rocha and Cecilie Bahnsen and is defined by its dainty details like ribbons and bows. On the other side of the spectrum, there’s the a more fitness-focused court-friendly style, which aligns with the preppy tennis and pickleball aesthetics as well as the more emerging badminton style trend.

And that’s just the tip of the sporty shoe iceberg. Ahead, check out the kicks that are about to put your current sneaker roster in indefinite retirement until further notice.

Making A Racket

@lacoste

To be clear, the tennis and pickleball fashion has been bubbling for a couple years now. But 2024 is seeing all manner of net-appropriate wares be fully realized. Perhaps it’s the Coco Gauff effect, or maybe Zendaya’s tennis looks for her upcoming Challengers film is a factor in sleek and supportive court-ready kicks taking off. Whatever the root of its popularity, court shoes are indeed seeing an uptick. And it’s not just for tennis for pickleball — it seems badminton has also entered the chat. In its recent 2024 Pinterest Predicts report, the social platform reported a 50% increase in search for badminton shoes.

Ballet All Day

@rombautofficial

The bow-bedecked balletcore trend has now hit your shoe collection. The increasingly popular TikTok trend (which currently has a staggering 1.8 billion hashtag search on the social platform) has evolved past dainty flats, as labels like Simone Rocha, Rombaut, and Ganni are also putting the Swan Lake aesthetic on trainers for spring, with chunky kicks paired with long, silky ribbons and cutesy bows. While far from practical, the look is definitely eye-catching, especially when paired with a bubbled mini skirt or dress that’ll show off the sweet embellishments.

Sleek + Simple

Gotham/Getty Images

The meteoric rise of classic, streamlined styles like Adidas’ Sambas may seem positioned for a fall at this point in the game. However, Nordstrom Associate Fashion Director Linda Cui Zhang says sleek, walking styles are still going strong — they’re just shape shifting a bit. In fact, she says Adidas’ “more streamlined SL 72” shoe could be stealing the Samba’s thunder, thanks to its versatility. (Bella Hadid is likely in agreeance as she was spotted wearing the style on a recent walk in NYC.) “The sleek sneaker silhouette adds casual ease when paired with tailored trousers and crisp shirt dresses,” she says, also mentioning Miu Miu’s Allacciate and The Row’s Bonnie low tops as equally worthy laid-back options for spring.

Eclectic Grandpa

@ladydianamay

Grandad style defined by cozy knit sweater vests, roomy trousers, and crisp button-downs is up in search by 60%. With the look’s rising popularity, sneakers are getting in on the fun. Take a page from good ol’ gramps and opt for practical kicks, with a sturdy rubber sole and/or some fun old-timey edge.