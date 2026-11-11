Zoë Kravitz is making good on her role as a certified Saint Laurent muse. Eight days after wearing a backless gold look from the house to the CFDA Fashion Awards, alongside departing Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello, the actor arrived at the New York premiere of How to Rob a Bank on Nov. 10 in another stunning gilded ensemble. We’re calling it the golden standard for red carpet dressing this holiday season.

This time, she traded the fluid skirt for low-slung brocade trousers and a cropped jacket that left a strip of bare midriff. Kravitz is already getting a head start on one of the more decadent trends to watch in 2027, as brocades, jacquards, and other ornate textures are poised not only to dominate eveningwear, but also to spill into everyday dressing — adding a little intrigue to even your most casual days.

The actor’s straight-leg trousers of choice were just a cut above a low rise, drawing attention to a crystal flower buckle at the waistband and the smaller embellishments scattered across the gold fabric. The matching jacket has an embellished neckline and plush, dark brown faux-fur cuffs — a signature motif from Vaccarello’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection. Kravitz kept the rest spare with tonal metallic sandals, delicate earrings, and a chic updo. Diamond and white gold stud earrings from Jessica McCormack, plus an assortment of glitzy diamond rings, tied the full look together.

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The premiere ensemble picked up where her CFDA outfit left off. On Nov. 2, Kravitz wore a high-necked gold dress from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2027 collection to celebrate Vaccarello, who took home the International Designer of the Year award. The look paired a sculptural gold neckline with a completely open back, calling to mind the gilded body casts Claude Lalanne created for Yves Saint Laurent in 1969.

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Kravitz’ red carpet history with the house runs deep into the archives, too. At last year’s Caught Stealing premiere, she revisited a Spring 1990 Yves Saint Laurent silhouette famously worn by Yasmeen Ghauri. Beyond her Saint Laurent sets, Kravitz has even dipped her toe into the opulence craze through her outerwear, being one of many Hollywood it girls to sport Conner Ives’ viral fur-trimmed, vintage-inspired brocade coats.

Her latest event outfits have been quite the counterpoint to her off-duty Brooklyn walks with fiancé Harry Styles, though she looks every bit as at home in jeans and a jacket as she does dripping in head-to-toe gold.