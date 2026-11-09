Art world aficionados, film figureheads, and Hollywood’s finest took to the red carpet beneath the street lamps of Chris Burden’s Urban Light on Nov. 7 for the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala. Now in its 15th year, the fundraiser supports the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s film program as well as its incoming exhibitions and educational programming.

Inside, longtime co-chairs Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio honored artist Vija Celmins and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, whose third Dune film is due to release in December. Rosé, who arrived on the carpet in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, was on the bill for the evening’s musical performance.

With awards season still on the horizon, the LACMA gala gave a glimpse of what’s to come on the fashion front. Gucci returned to the event as a presenting partner, showcasing the Hollywood characters Demna imagined for Spring 2027 as they came to life on the red carpet. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who walked in the collection’s September runway show, wore a high-necked black gown that saved its drama for the turn, revealing a bare back and a slit that climbed the skirt from behind. Viola Davis caught the light in a one-shoulder gown with white sequins and a sculpted peplum.

While it was Gucci’s night at the museum, the spotlight was also shared with standout moments from Chanel, Valentino, and more — alongside a few vintage finds.

Below, discover our roundup of the star-studded moments from the 2026 LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet.

Viola Davis

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White sequins gave Davis’ custom Gucci gown a diamond-like shimmer, while an asymmetric neckline and sculpted peplum sharpened the silhouette.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

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The supermodel, who walked in the Spring 2027 show, wore a slinky custom black gown laden with Demna-isms — from the sculptural high collar to a high slit adorned with a logo charm.

Nicole Kidman

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The Aussie actor nodded to Degas’ “Little Dancer” in an ivory tutu dress from Chanel’s Spring 2027 Ready-to-Wear collection.

Rosé

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The Blackpink singer went for ’80s proportions in a black velvet dress from Vaccarello’s Spring 2027 Saint Laurent collection, complete with exaggerated shoulders, an oversized bow, and bejeweled buttons.

Parker Posey

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The White Lotus actor channeled Old Hollywood glamour in an ivory Gucci caftan covered in crystals.

Anya Taylor-Joy

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Dressed to the nines in vintage Pierre Cardin, the Dune actor wore a silver embroidered slip under a sweep of surrealist organza ruffles.

Candice Swanepoel

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Another standout moment from the many Gucci muses, the South African model wore a custom gown strung with fringed silver crystals.

Salma Hayek

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Hayek painted the town red in a glimmering sequin gown — another Gucci custom.

Alex Consani

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The model brought the drama in a custom Gucci ball gown, with a twisted, asymmetrical neckline and a voluminous pleated skirt.

Kylie Jenner

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The Kylie Cosmetics founder chose a fawn-spotted halter gown from Paris-based Ashi Studio.

Iris Law

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Law paired a sheer Amaramara dress tiled in pearlescent panels with Repossi jewelry.

Monica Barbaro

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The A Complete Unknown actor wore a crisp white Gucci gown with an open back and a sculptural ear cuff.