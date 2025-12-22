There are couples throughout history whose candid paparazzi photos have become permanently etched into pop culture memory. Think Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, or Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr.

Whether you realize it or not, there are couples today who are cementing themselves as future nostalgic fashion icons in the making, too. There’s Justin and Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and now Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles.

Individually, Kravitz and Styles are two of the most influential dressers of their generation. Together, their effortless couple style feels deliberate without trying too hard. Over the past few months, the pair has been photographed spending time in Rome, stepping out in a series of looks that feel primed for future mood boards.

Most recently, on December 19 and 20, they were seen in back-to-back outfits that subtly echoed one another. While the looks were not identical, they shared a common foundation and a sense of restraint. Both ensembles were anchored by black trousers, setting the tone for a study in contrast.

Kravitz leaned into glamour with a statement coat featuring a fur-trimmed collar, slim black sunglasses, and a woven brown handbag that added texture to the look. Styles took a more minimal approach, opting for a charcoal gray belted wool coat, Vans sneakers, and his signature bug-eyed sunglasses.

The day before, Styles wore almost the same outfit, proving the power of a uniform. Kravitz, meanwhile, shifted gears. She traded her statement outerwear for a utilitarian trench coat, then punctuated the look with a purple scarf wrapped at the neck. The jewel-toned accent offered a subtle pop against the otherwise muted palette and nodded to one of the season’s biggest color trends.

And if history is any indication, those are the looks that tend to last.