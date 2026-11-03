With another year of fashionable moments nearly behind us, the industry’s elite gathered to celebrate those responsible for creating them. The Council of Fashion Designers of America held its annual ceremony on Monday, Nov. 2 at NYC’s Museum of Natural History, and as usual, its highly anticipated red carpet did not disappoint. Ahead of the event’s honors, the best celebrity looks at the 2026 CFDA Awards just kept rolling in with expressions of on-trend themes — namely archival treasures, bold prints, and soft silhouettes.

Unlike traditional award shows, the CFDAs are always a time to expect the unexpected. Still, many celebs stick to the classic black-tie dress code. Much like last year’s showing, this year’s attendees — including Pamela Anderson, Gracie Abrams, and Laufey — abided by the philosophy that you can never go wrong with a little black dress. Others, like Keke Palmer and Ashtin Earle, continued 2026’s theme of nostalgia dressing, in archival styles from Bob Mackie and Cavalli, respectively. Additionally, gilded ensembles — like those by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent on Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, Rosé, and Anja Rubik — brought more brilliance to the occasion.

Of course there was plenty of love for the nominees and honorees as well. Becky G and Rose Byrne picked polka dot dresses from Carolina Herrera by Wes Gordon, who was in the running for American Womenswear Designer of the Year. And eternal style icon Alexa Chung chose a textured yellow robe dress from Tory Burch’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection as a nod to one of the other designers nominated in the category.

Ahead, get a closer look at these and even more of the evening’s standout looks, as celebrities paid homage to fashion visionaries.

Hailey Bieber

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Attending alongside International Designer of the Year Anthony Vaccarello, Bieber wore fur-trimmed brocade by Saint Laurent.

Tinashe

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The “Crash Out” singer continued her playful style streak with a sporty Christopher John Rogers bra top and skirt.

Lili Reinhart

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Following her nostalgic string of press looks for The Love Hypothesis, Reinhart chose a Monse Spring/Summer 2027 dress, with a nude sequin bodice and textured silver trim.

Iman

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The iconic supermodel embraced the timeless color palette with her bow-adorned white blouse and black skirt with a tulle train.

Becky G

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The “Bandera Blanca” singer gave nominee Wes Gordon a nod in a periwinkle and black polka dot dress from Carolina Herrera’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection.

Keke Palmer

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Paying homage to a fashion icon we lost this year, Palmer sourced her strappy gold vintage Bob Mackie dress from LA’s Timeless Vixen boutique.

Nara Smith

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Smith’s Altuzarra Spring/Summer 2027 look was only slightly tweaked from the runway version, swapping peep-toe sandals for pointed pumps and ditching the chunky choker.

Ashtin Earle

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The Earle Meets World star also went the archival route in a Roberto Cavalli dress from the Fall/Winter 2005 collection.

Pamela Anderson

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Anderson channeled Marilyn Monroe with a fur-trimmed LBD — and matching pumps — with a polka-dotted clutch.

Lupita Nyong'o

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The actor’s red cropped tee, maxi skirt, and denim jacket were a high-fashion take on classically American style.

Rose Byrne

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Also in Carolina Herrera by Wes Gordon, Byrne hopped on the polka dot bandwagon in a strapless, drop-waist dress from the Spring/Summer 2027 Collection.

Alexa Chung

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Chung honored nominee Tory Burch in a softly tailored, tie-waist dress from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

Gracie Abrams

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The singer’s sleek, black strapless gown with matching wrap is a masterclass in timeless style.