As 2026 comes to a close, so does a banner year for Anthony Vaccarello. The Belgian fashion designer capped off his decade-long tenure as Saint Laurent’s creative director in September with a poetic expression of time and longevity, translated through a series of gilded styles, before announcing his departure last month. And now he’s ending the year with yet another monumental achievement, earning the title of International Designer of the Year at the 2026 CFDA Awards. What better way to celebrate this honor than arriving alongside his bevy of modern Saint Laurent muses, Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Rosé, and Anja Rubik — all decked out in golden looks from his Spring/Summer 2027 collection.

Every year, the CFDA Awards offer the chance for Hollywood’s best dressed to pay homage to the artists behind their coveted looks. And knowing in advance that Vaccarello would be receiving an award for his visionary work in fashion, it came as no surprise that he brought along some of the beauties that offer both inspiration and support. Polish supermodel Rubik and Vaccarello perhaps have the longest-standing relationship of his 2026 CFDA dates. Their connection began before the designer’s time at Saint Laurent, when Rubik was the face of his eponymous label back in 2012, and they’ve worked together ever since.

Kravitz has almost as lengthy a history with Vaccarello. Their first collaboration was back in 2017, when the actor attended the 2017 Venice Film Festival in a black velvet mini dress with iris embellishment. As for Bieber, the two have worked together to create some of her most memorable moments —from brand campaigns to red carpets — helping define her style with Saint Laurent’s distinct codes, like menswear and lingerie-inspired dressing. And while his relationship with Rosé is the newest of these, it’s nonetheless as inspirational to Vaccarello, who named the pop star a global ambassador for Saint Laurent and representative of its legacy of individuality.

That said, he couldn’t have assembled a better — or more fashionable — team to be beside him for this honor. Ahead, see the glimmering looks of each of Vaccarello’s CFDA “golden girls” in all their glory.

Zoë Kravitz

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With its cutouts and croc-textured surface, Kravitz’ gold midi dress had all the sexiness you’d expect from Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent designs.

Rosé

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Rosé’s cropped top and pencil skirt in golden brocade showed a perfect balance of classic motifs and modern silhouettes.

Hailey Bieber

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Bieber also pulled from the collection’s golden brocade styles, hers a long-sleeved midi dress finished with far cuffs.

Anja Rubik

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Rubik’s gold foil look included a textured top and skirt, topped with a sporty lamé jacket. And like Bieber and Rosé, she paired it with signature Saint Laurent strappy heels.