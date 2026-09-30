When you think of Anthony Vaccarello’s decade-long run as creative director of Saint Laurent, a few signature codes come to mind: achromatic dressing, structured silhouettes, sharp tailoring, a seamless blend of masculine and feminine motifs. And as the iconic fashion house — and specifically Vaccarello — continues to collect a legion of loyal celebrity fans, certain A-listers have adopted them as their trademarks as well. So of course, as the designer presented Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection, the front row was filled with the style icons you’d expect in looks that embody what the label is all about.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Fontaine du Trocadéro, the Belgian designer showed off a series of opulent ensembles — metallic gold trench coats and windbreakers paired with textured pencil skirts, fur-trimmed lace and brocade — all bathed in the warm light of a larger-than-life chandelier with the Eiffel Tower shimmering in the background. And to witness his gilded vision come to life, the creative director dreamed up a guest list of actors, supermodels, and French icons who got the all-black memo as they strolled into the show in combinations of sheer, lacy slip dresses and separates, oversized suit jackets, and or course, coordinating eyewear (yes, even at night).

Saint Laurent devotees like Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber were in attendance for what Vaccarello has called a deeply personal show, as were supermodels Carla Bruni, Kate Moss, and Jerry Hall. Additionally, more auteurs, French actors, and pop stars happily brought their monochromatic looks to the event in honor of this exquisite presentation. Ahead, see some of the standouts and how they dressed for the occasion.

Zoë Kravitz

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In a two-piece black lace look with coordinating slingbacks, Kravitz opted to embody Saint Laurent’s more romantic side. Jessica McCormack diamond earrings and bracelets completed the look.

Hailey Bieber

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No stranger to the fashion house’s oversized suits, the Rhode founder selected the signature silhouette once again with a single-button blazer and pants, paired with oval-shaped sunglasses and Jessica McCormack hoop earings.

Rosé

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The K-Pop star chose a fitted black leather jacket with bow closures, which she styled alongside skinny black pants and slingbacks.

Kate Moss

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The OG supermodel and longtime Saint Laurent lover attended the show in a 70s-inspired black velvet dress with blousant sleeves. A black belt with a gold buckle and lace-up boots completed this quintessentially YSL look.

Zoe Saldaña

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Pairing two of Saint Laurent’s classic codes — sheer lace and sharp suiting — the Oscar winner arrived in a lingerie-inspired slip dress and tuxedo jacket.

Adèle Exarchopoulos

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The embodiment of effortless Parisian style, Exarchopoulos accessorized her structured black suit with a matching fur muff.

Carla Bruni

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An icon of French style, Bruni also adopted the lingerie-inspired trend in a sheer lace LBD. And of course it wouldn’t be a Saint Laurent look without a pair of sunglasses.