Have you switched into festive mode yet? Whether you’re bracing for the onslaught of holiday tunes and fairy lights or already have a playlist queued up, fashion’s best holiday campaigns are as good a cue as any to ring in the season.

This year, brands are putting their own spin on familiar holiday rituals. Mariah Carey officially steps into her full form in a decked-out hotel for Gucci, cover star Lisa Rinna poses for a family Christmas card for Express, and a star-studded party takes place at Burberry’s country house. Over at Marc Jacobs, Megan Stalter braves a New York snowstorm only to realize she has no idea which hotel room the party is in.

There’s plenty of gift inspiration in the mix, too, from Free People’s indoor-outdoor PJs to Loewe’s The Nightmare Before Christmas candles — and we’re definitely keeping some aside for ourselves. Whether you’re working on your wishlist or fully embracing the holiday spirit, scroll on for our favorite campaigns of the season.

Gucci

The queen of Christmas has officially defrosted. In Gucci’s holiday film, shot by Harmony Korine and set to “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” a hotel gets (fittingly‚ decked out for Mariah Carey’s arrival. She makes her grand entrance in the new Butterfly collection, which takes its cue from one of her signature motifs.

Express

Courtesy of Express

What holiday season is complete without a Christmas card from the Hamlins? Cover star Lisa Rinna fronts Express’ “Holiday, Hamlin Style,” posing for a festive family portrait alongside Harry Hamlin, Delilah Belle Hamlin, and Mick Maio. The wardrobe runs from Fair Isle and cable knits to a strapless satin bow mini — and we’re still holding out for a dinner invite.

Louis Vuitton

Hurried and whimsical, the Parisian house’s holiday campaign spends its entire runtime in the five minutes before a train pulls out. In director Oliver Hadlee Pearch’s snowy station, friends reunite, a pianist plays, and a couple catches a ride on a luggage cart. The holiday lineup packs in the Alma Soft and Side Trunk bags, the Horizon Aluminum suitcase, and a new matte lipstick tucked into a lacquered Monogram Rouge case.

Marc Jacobs

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs

The “Let It Joy” campaign has all the ingredients for a good New York night out: a downtown hotel, a snowstorm, and comedian Megan Stalter at the center of it all. With fresh iterations of the Tote Bag, the guest list includes Knicks center Andre Drummond, Ashtin Earle, and Interview Editor-In-Chief Mel Ottenberg — a match made in NYC heaven.

Burberry

Quintessentially British, Pierce Brosnan and Fiona Shaw host a country-house Christmas in Wrapped in Burberry: Celebrating 170 Years, a Harmony Korine film set at Longleat House in Wiltshire. Cara Delevingne, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade join the party, which starts with golf buggy races and ends with Brosnan under a disco ball. In true Burberry fashion, the gift lineup leans into cashmere, from a brushed version of the Kensington trench to Scottish-made scarves in more than 40 colors.

Loewe

Courtesy of Loewe

Tim Burton lovers to the front — Loewe went straight to the original puppets and sketches from The Nightmare Before Christmas for holiday. Cat Jack-in-the-Box pops up on the cap of Moonlight Eau de Parfum, while Zero and Toy Duck join the cat atop a trio of highly collectible eucalyptus candles.

Dior

Hand-drawn campaigns are bringing the whimsy back to the holidays, and the maison joins in with a short of its own. Legendary actress Marlene Dietrich and Christian Dior get the animated treatment in Night in Color by filmmaker Sylvain Chomet. The film traces their friendship and revisits the making of the 1949 Junon gown, picking up on one of the ideas behind Jonathan Anderson’s Cruise 2027 collection for Dior — the shift from black-and-white cinema to technicolor.

Sacai

Courtesy of Sacai

For the utilitarian on your list, enter Sacai. Contrast stitching gives the label’s signature Nylon Twill blouson a holiday update in black, dark navy, and khaki, with versions for women and men. It also returns to its fabric archive for the Zantan accessories series, bringing back the Colotan and travel pouches and adding a dry bag with an adjustable handle.

Levi’s

It's the spookiest time of the year at Levi's, where it hands the starring role in “Let’s Get Fuzzy” to Fuzzyeti, a shaggy outsider who eventually gets welcomed into the holiday fold. Sweaters lead the rotation, with styles like the Charlotte Pointelle Crewneck and Ava Quarter-Zip made to layer with the label’s signature denim.

Skims

Courtesy of Nadia Lee Cohen

Leave it to the Kardashian-Jenners to turn the family Christmas portrait into a Skims campaign. Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie pose for Nadia Lee Cohen in scenes straight out of a vintage Christmas album, decked out in Fair Isle pajamas, plush pointelle sets, and more festive iterations of their much-loved intimates.

Kate Spade New York

Bretman Rock and his chickens have company in the New York icon’s latest holiday campaign. Sally Carden, 4inthe5, and Micky Gordon join them for a holiday party in a decked-out city apartment, with the festivities filmed vlog-style. The party doubles as a showcase for the season’s handbags, ready-to-wear, accessories, and gifts.

Victoria’s Secret

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

Is the holiday season complete without the Victoria’s Secret Angels? Alex Consani, Anok Yai, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, and Paloma Elsesser star in “And To All a Good Time,” shot by Carlijn Jacobs. There’s much to love, from luxe lingerie to the new Bombshell Desire fragrance.

Free People

Courtesy of Free People

Resident it girl Iris Law takes pajamas out of the bedroom in the Pajama State of Mind campaign, marked by relaxed separates and soft knits for the home and beyond. Among the featured pieces are a vibrant Fair Isle knit, double-cloth pajama shirt, and bubble-leg PJ pants.

Campbell & Kramer

Courtesy of Campbell & Kramer

Celebrity stylist Rachel Bode steps in as guest creative director for Campbell & Kramer’s five-piece holiday capsule, launching Nov. 13. Drawing from her Los Angeles home base, the capsule nods to Old Hollywood with sharp tailoring and softer silhouettes like the draped Sunset Dress.

Mejuri

A little gifting advice never hurts, and this holiday season, content creator Claudia Sulewski is handing it out as Mejuri’s Head of Gifting. Her first rule? Give something you’d be tempted to keep. She also recommends making it personal and always making a list, with Mejuri jewelry as the campaign’s gift of choice.

Alex Mill

Courtesy of Alex Mill

The NYC label shrinks the holidays down to a series of miniature sets in “It’s a Tote World After All,” a stop-motion campaign made by the brand’s own team. Kelly green and red totes get the starring roles, with a limited number of hand-painted bags from New York artists available in time for the holidays.