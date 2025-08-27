Zoe Kravitz’ Caught Stealing red carpet premiere outfits have been keeping fans on their toes. Ahead of the dark comedy-meets-crime film’s release, its lead star has showed why she’s a fixture on best-dressed lists everywhere in a slew of headline-generating looks.

For the New York City premiere on Tuesday, Kravitz delivered a double whammy. At the movie screening at Regal Union Square, the 36-year-old sizzled in a custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello two-piece.

Styled by her new collaborator Danielle Goldberg, whom she hired last month ahead of this press tour, Kravitz wore a custom version of a runway outfit debuted by iconic supermodel Yasmeen Ghauri during the Spring/Summer 1990 collection reveal (designed by Yves Saint Laurent himself.)

In keeping with the reference, Kravitz paired the dipped waist line gathered maxi skirt and long-sleeve sweetheart neckline crop top with a minimalist hair and makeup approach fitting of the era. Her only accessory? A colossal cushion cut diamond ring by cool girl-beloved jeweler Jessica McCormack, for whom Kravitz is a global brand ambassador and regular campaign face.

Further proving her trend setter status, Kravitz chose to wear the mega 14 carat sparkler on her thumb.

Getty Images

After the credits finished rolling, it was time to slip into another epic ensemble. To join co-stars including Austin Butler and Bad Bunny at the intimate Manhattan after party, Kravitz sent paparazzi flashbulbs waiting outside The Bowery Hotel into a flurry thanks to her liquid silk hot pink mini dress — a rare colorful moment from the star.

The micro number was a custom version of New York-based designer Daniella Kallmeyer’s scoop neck Eloise dress, which is still available to purchase in black or limestone colorways. To complement the vivid shade, Kravitz donned Y2K-esque silver mule sandals.

JosiahW /BACKGRID

Earlier on Tuesday, Kravitz stopped by the CBS studios with Butler to divulge more about the movie. For the appearance, she opted for a slouchy single breasted indigo denim suit by The Row with an 1970s-style oversized collared white button down underneath.

The look came complete with the summer’s most omnipresent shoe — the humble flip flop — this time courtesy of Ancient Greek Sandals. Sporty wraparound shades from Arnette and her favorite diamond and blackened gold Gypset hoop earrings by Jessica McCormack sealed the deal.

Getty Images

Addressing their undeniable chemistry on screen (and off screen), Kravitz said: "We did a lot of rehearsal and spent time together, and got really clear on our characters. It's something you can't fake; spending time with someone. [Director] Darren Aronofsky took us to Coney Island. We hung out, had some beers."

Caught Stealing is out on Friday, August 29, nationwide.