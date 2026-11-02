Anything vintage, or vintage-inspired, is basically catnip for the fashion set. That’s especially true this season, as antique-looking materials like jacquard, brocade, and tapestry are having a renaissance. Case in point? Conner Ives’ embroidered fur-trimmed silk jackets, which have been making the rounds in Hollywood. Sure, winter may still be a ways away, but it’s safe to say these vintage-inspired toppers are the season’s favored look.

Made from vintage fabrics, Conner Ives’ beloved coats debuted on the label’s Fall/Winter 2025 runway. The jackets quickly gained traction, prompting the designer to reimagine them for Fall/Winter 2026 and Spring/Summer 2027. Kate Moss helped set the trend in motion, stepping out in a black edition of the glamorous jacket back in January. (Her daughter, Lila Moss, modeled a baby blue version during the label’s most recent runway show.) Then, in March, Zoë Kravitz took a similar-looking light blue style for a spin, wearing it to a Saturday Night Live after-party. More recently, friends Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner put their stamp on the coat, too. Bieber posted a photo of herself in a cream colorway, while Jenner wore a butter yellow iteration — which opened the Fall/Winter 2026 show — to dinner with Dakota Johnson.

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These jackets closely resemble Penny Lane coats — the long, fur- or shearling-trimmed outerwear made famous by Kate Hudson’s character in the 2000 film Almost Famous. But given fashion’s newfound obsession with vintage fabrics, it’s no surprise today’s iterations look like they could have been plucked from decades past. Of course, spending thousands of dollars on a winter jacket isn’t feasible for everyone. Fortunately, there are plenty of look-alike styles on the market for a fraction of the price. Below, shop 10 options, some new and others vintage. (Don’t sleep on the latter, as there’s only one of each.)