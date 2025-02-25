Out of the 70 shows that debuted at Paris Fashion Week in September, the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2025 collection clearly left a lasting impression on the celebrity set. In just six months, Hailey Bieber, Zoe Saldaña, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, and Demi Moore have gotten their hands on creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s latest designs. Most recently, on Feb. 25, Look 16 from the popular presentation made its way to Elle’s March 2025 issue, thanks to Zoë Kravitz. As the magazine’s newest cover star, the fashion muse tapped into the celeb-approved menswear aesthetic in head-to-toe Saint Laurent, of course.

Bright and early on Tuesday morning, Elle shared the front page image on Instagram, which was originally shot in early January. Esteemed photographer, Collier Schorr, captured Kravitz inside Economy Candy, a family-owned candy store on the Lower East Side of New York. Even though the background featured numerous colorful candies, all eyes went to the Blink Twice director, and her Saint Laurent set. Kravitz channeled the original runway look to a T, starting with a baggy button-down covered in retro-esque pinstripes. Just like the S/S ‘25 model, the 36-year-old layered a polka-dotted tie atop her shirt. Then, she tucked both men’s staples into oversized gray trousers. A croc-embossed black belt from — you guessed it — Saint Laurent completed her cover-worthy co-ord. It’s unclear which shoes the A-lister styled, but if it’s anything like the S/S ‘25 ensemble, she chose pointy brown pumps.

The only differences between Kravitz and the model’s looks were on the accessories front. First, the Batman star opted out of the tortoiseshell fashion glasses, which gave the runway ‘fit a ‘90s-inspired flair. She also skipped the chunky gold bangles and bracelets seen on the catwalk. While Kravitz went jacket-less, the model carried a coordinating gray blazer over their arm. Similarly, both rejected statement earrings to up the masculine vibes.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

To no surprise, the suit set wasn’t Kravitz’s only Saint Laurent moment for Elle. Beyond the front page, the YSL Beauty ambassador embraced her sultry side in an ombré red and pink romper, courtesy of the French atelier. For the next shot, she sourced another one of her go-to brands, The Row for a sheer little white dress, alongside a matching Cou Cou lingerie set, and Jessica McCormack jewelry (the designer behind her former engagement ring). Then, Kravitz pulled off the hot pants trend in Miu Miu underwear-as-outerwear. The ‘90s vibes continued with the next close-up, which showcased Kravitz in a another LWD and ballet flats from Bode. Finally, she even made a case for track pants in a slim Miu Miu version.

The best part about Kravitz’s Elle issue? The physical copy will hit newsstands any day now, so be sure to keep an eye out.