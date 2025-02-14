Ahh, Valentine’s Day. Love is in the air — and all over Instagram. Your timeline is likely flooded with romantic posts from friends, family, and celebrity couples, too. Instead of the usual IG-worthy photo dump, one power couple, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco took their Valentine’s Day celebration to the next level. Bright and early on Feb. 14, the newly-engaged pair was announced as the co-cover stars for Interview Magazine’s March 2025 issue. In the now-viral cover image, Blanco and Gomez posed in matching pinstripe suit sets from Loewe, marking their first-ever joint interview.

Nearly two months after the couple confirmed their engagement via IG, the sweet duo spent their second Valentine’s Day together by setting the internet aflame. Esteemed photographer, Roe Ethridge captured the two in front of a stark white backdrop, which ensured all eyes were on the A-listers. Gomez and Blanco’s Loewe looks were identical, starting with a classic white button-down and a slightly-undone satin tie. Then, they both layered oversized pinstripe blazers on top, which matched the high-waisted trousers. While Gomez loves statement earrings on the red carpet, for the Interview photoshoot, she skipped jewelry altogether — even her marquise-cut engagement ring. Blanco, however, accessorized with stacked gold chain necklaces, which peeked out from under his suit.

It’s been a big week for the couple du jour. Twelve hours before their Interview feature dropped, Gomez announced a new surprise album with Blanco titled, Said I Love You First. In addition to the collaborative record (which will release on March 21), the two put out the single “Scared of Loving You.” For the album cover, Gomez looked cute and casual in a baggy white T-shirt, plus cheeky pajama shorts. Blanco followed suit in a graphic tee and pale pink boxers.

While Blanco has produced Gomez’s music since 2015, Said I Love You First is their first joint album. And according to the Interview issue, the debut will be a stylish one. So, keep an eye out for their next matching moment. In the meantime, shop the couple’s exact suits via the curated edit below. Significant other not required.