Ever since Saint Laurent debuted suit after suit on the Spring 2025 runway, the menswear aesthetic has dominated the style circuit. This week alone, Selena Gomez, Halle Berry, Gwendoline Christie, and Rihanna (to name a few celebrities) pulled off masculine attire — mainly sleek blazers and bold button-downs. But on Feb. 20, the latter A-lister delivered her second menswear moment of the week. While en route to her 37th birthday party, Rihanna channeled the ‘70s in an oversized suit set, plus a few classic RiRi accessories.

Before meeting up with her closest friends and family inside The Nice Guy, an Italian restaurant in the heart of West Hollywood, the guest of honor was snapped by the paparazzi wearing her birthday suit. The Grammy winner’s first men’s piece was a double-breasted blazer in a ‘70s-inspired mustard brown shade. It also tapped into the shoulder pads resurgence. Then, she layered a white button-down underneath. The shirt’s elongated cuffs peeked out from the jacket’s sleeves. From there, the Fenty Beauty founder upped the menswear energy with a diagonal striped maroon tie, tucked into her buttoned blazer. Instead of the coordinating trousers, Rihanna opted for black straight-leg bottoms. Her all-black accessories, on the other hand, added a feminine flair to her overall look. First, she carried a slouchy shoulder bag from Dior. Next, she chose ultra-pointy pumps and square-shaped Ray-Ban sunglasses. Stud earrings and mismatched rings completed Rihanna’s OOTN.

To no surprise, the icon’s boyfriend, A$AP Rocky was in attendance. Not only that, he matched Rihanna’s sartorial energy in similar menswear. For starters, he paired a white button-down with a gray blazer and pleated black pants. Then, the rapper popped on an oversized trench coat in a lighter gray color. The pièce de résistance of his ensemble was his burgundy tie. In fact, Rihanna wore the same tie, adorned with white diagonal stripes.

For your next evening out, consider swapping your signature LBD for RiRi’s tailored ‘fit. Shop the curated edit below for Rihanna-approved numbers.