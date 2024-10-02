And just like that, the whirlwind that is fashion month has taken its final breath. The last hurrah — consisting of Chanel’s Gen-Z coded procession around a giant birdcage and Coperni’s runway show at Disneyland Paris — closed the book on quite a momentous Paris Fashion Week (and season in general). In addition to the aforementioned closing ceremonies, many a milestone was packed into the last seven days including Alessandro Michele’s thunderous and controversial debut for Valentino and Zendaya’s appearance at Nicolas Ghesquiere’s show for Louis Vuitton. Also worth noting were the bevy of trends sprouting from the runways, marking the looks everyone will be emulating come spring — or next week, if you’re impatient.

On a slightly predictable note, it seems the return of the bohemian aesthetic that ruled the early aughts is positioned for industry domination. After its soft launch on Chloé’s spring/summer 2024 runways, the look is now making its rounds at Saint Laurent and even Chanel. In the same vein is the gladiator sandal look that was also championed by Y2K it girls some 20 years ago, and now appearing in calf-climbing styles for houses like Isabel Marant, Rochas, and Alexander McQueen.

Amidst the flowing, free-spirited vibes was a more playful one, courtesy of the vintage-inspired polka-dotted separates displayed at Valentino, Dries Van Noten, and Nina Ricci. Speaking of a throwback, sexy hosiery is also coming into focus, from the wool leg warmers at Miu Miu to the garter-grabbing lace thigh-high stockings at Balenciaga.

Ready for more? Ahead, the six trends dominating Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 runways.

Hourglass Sass

(+) Louis Vuitton Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Balmain Kristy Sparow/Getty Images (+) Loewe Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Designers celebrated the natural curves of the human figure via thigh-skimming hourglass-shaped mini dresses that read both seductive and youthful. Louis Vuitton and Balmain took a more artistic, modern approach, showing angular, almost geometric shapes, while Loewe went for a more disco-fabulous look.

Bohemian Rhapsody

(+) Chloé Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Saint Laurent Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Chanel Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Everyone can thank Chloé for the boho revival sweeping the fashion world. The brand doubled down on its signature look, showing models in flowy lace blouses and dresses, topped with distressed leather outerwear. Saint Laurent and Chanel followed suit, with the former sending models down the runway in peasant skirts and coordinating open blouses while the latter showed surprisingly casual crocheted skirt sets.

The Gladiator

(+) Isabel Marant Peter White/Getty Images (+) Rochas @rochasofficial (+) Alexander McQueen Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images INFO 1/3

On the heels of the haute hippie movement is the return of the calf- and knee-hitting gladiator-inspired silhouettes. Isabel Marant and Rochas both went the extreme route, showing caged styles that dramatically covered the leg, while Alexander McQueen went more subtle with ultra-strappy ankle booties.

Goddess Pose

(+) Giambattista Valli Peter White/Getty Images (+) Dior Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Victoria Beckham Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Mount Olympus temporarily relocated to Paris, as a variety of designers paid homage to its many goddesses. The warrior Athena was honored at Dior via sporty, pleated skirts and riding boots (accessorized with a bow and arrow, no less), while the more ethereal Demeter and Aphrodite were emulated via the gauzy, single-shouldered gowns at Victoria Beckham and Giambattista Valli.

Seeing Spots

(+) Valentino WWD/Getty Images (+) Nina Ricci Estrop/Getty Images (+) Dries Van Noten Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Your grandmother’s closet is the new fashion hotspot, with vintage-inspired prints like polka dots gracing the runways of Nina Ricci, Dries Can Noten, and even Alessandro Michele’s debut for Valentino. The old-timey pattern got a fresh take thanks to the more modern silhouettes on which they were splayed. Think silk halter dresses, structured cropped blazers, and multi-print blouses in rich hues.

Hot Hosiery

(+) Miu Miu Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Balenciaga WWD/Getty Images (+) Victoria Beckham Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

The New York Times recently noted that sex was overwhelmingly served at PFW, and leg-enhancing hosiery likely had a huge role in its takeover. Balenciaga shows garter-grasping lace stockings on pant-less models wearing nothing more than nylon bomber jackets and blindfolds (how’s that for subtle?). Victoria Beckham went a similar route with up-to-there toeless tights. A bit more demure but equally cheeky were the knit leg warmers at Miu Miu paired with round-toe pumps and leather skirts.