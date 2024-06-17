As someone with a -4.75 eye prescription, I’ve always hated glasses. Ever since I picked out my first frames at six years old (a slim sparkly purple pair, if you’re curious), I’ve avoided wearing my glasses at all costs, even if it meant I couldn’t see a foot ahead of me. Contacts have always been my choice of eyewear simply because, in my opinion, going glasses-less works best on the sartorial front. However, the celebrity set has recently encouraged me to pull my chunky green specs out from the bottom of my vanity and style them as a statement piece in my everyday wardrobe. This year alone, thanks to A-listers like Billie Eilish, Zoe Saldaña, and Bella Hadid, fashion glasses have been spotted at the Academy Awards, the Cannes Film Festival, and every high-profile soirée in between — solidifying the once-bookish accessory as the ultimate It-girl staple of 2024.

If you’re questioning the sudden rise in cool-girl glasses, celebrity stylist and image consultant, Philippe Uter says it’s because of the resurgence of retro aesthetics and advancements in design making them more stylish. “Fashion glasses add sophistication and allow for more personal expression,” Uter tells TZR. However, you can’t just pop on any pair and achieve that It-girl panache. “Recent celebrity outfits paired with glasses prove that the silhouette of the glasses greatly impacts the final ‘fit,” Uter says. According to Uter, round glasses give a vintage, intellectual vibe; cat-eye glasses add a retro, glamorous feel; square glasses look modern and bold; aviators offer a classic, adventurous vibe; and geometric shapes give a modern, edgy look. Based on what fashion muses are selecting, Uter suggests opting for bold, statement frames in oversized forms and vibrant colors or sleek, modern frames in metal if you’re looking to mirror the cultural zeitgeist.

For those trying to embrace your glasses, grab some eyewear inspiration from the 10 celebrity looks below. Because if anyone can make you love your less than perfect vision, it’s Emily Ratajkowski.

Zoe Saldaña

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

For her grand return to the Cannes Film Festival after a 10-year hiatus, Saldaña pulled out all the stops in one Saint Laurent ensemble after the other. At a one-on-one interview at the Kering Women In Motion event on May 20, the Avatar star stunned in an off-the-shoulder lace bodysuit and a silk midi skirt both from Saint Laurent, alongside clear rim-less lenses in the shape of a butterfly. These barely-there glasses gave her all-black evening-out look a surprisingly 2000s-esque flair.

Bella Hadid

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Unfortunately, red carpet appearances from Hadid are few and far between these days, but luckily for us, her street style selections are just as notable. Just last month, while on a press tour for her new perfume label, Ôrebella, the multi-hyphenate styled a head-to-toe Gucci outfit from the atelier’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection embellished with retro-inspired black specs. Her slim rectangular glasses gave off major ‘90s cool-girl vibes alongside her mini skort, oversized gray blazer, taupe tank top, and sky-high platform loafers, all courtesy of Gucci, of course.

Billie Eilish

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Leave it to Eilish to make glasses feel so red carpet-worthy. The Academy Award-winning singer celebrated her recent Oscars win at the iconic Vanity Fair after-party, where she wore an oversized pinstripe suit set from Chanel that coordinated to her menswear-looking rim-less rectangular glasses.

Emily Ratajkowski

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

As all fashion enthusiasts know, Ratajkowski’s daily romps around New York are her opportunity to experiment with new aesthetics. Back in March, while taking her dog Colombo for a mid-day walk, EmRata delivered endless office-ready outfit inspo by pairing a white T-shirt, black trousers, and a pale yellow blazer with a tortoiseshell pair of soft cat-eye glasses from the Quay x Guizio collaboration. The best part? They’re shockingly still available online for under $130.

Doja Cat

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

If you’ve ever tried to predict Doja Cat’s next style move, chances are, you’ve been unsuccessful. For example, we never could’ve guessed the “Say So” rapper would arrive at The Daily Front Row's 8th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in a semi-sheer lingerie set coupled with a striking fur coat and chunky black goggle-shaped glasses.

Brooke Shields

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

TZR’s recent Summer Fashion Issue cover star attended the 2024 Tribeca Ball on April 1 in a one-shoulder black gown complete with a baby pink sleeve. She gave her two-tone dress a more laidback feel with gold-rimmed aviator glasses that matched her extra-large hoop earrings perfectly.

Julia Fox

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Fox took a tame detour from her penchant for out-of-the-box ensembles with a mini skirt, a pastel turtleneck, and metallic ballet flats. She went even further out of her eccentric comfort zone with ultra-slim black glasses straight out of the early 2000s.

Jenna Lyons

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

While it might be tricky to adapt glasses to be red carpet-worthy, Lyons makes this impressive feat seem effortless. The Real Housewives of New York City alum arrived at the Fashion Icons with Fern Mallis event on April 17 in a leather blazer dress, red tights, matching pointy satin pumps, and wide-rimmed ruby glasses.

Meryl Streep

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

To no one’s surprise, Streep managed to make black semi-tinted glasses feel right at home at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in a white wrap dress from Dior and a slew of luxe ivory accessories.

Cate Blanchett

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

On May 20, at a photo call for the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, Blanchett was photographed in a denim set complete with a button-down and matching trousers. Her silver aviator-esque glasses from Longchamp added a bit of bling to her overall outfit.