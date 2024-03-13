(Celebrity)
Zoë Kravitz Just Gave Us A Close-Up View Of Her Engagement Ring
And my goodness...
In the age of social media, it’s not uncommon for a celebrity to debut their engagement ring on Instagram — see Vanessa Hudgens, Demi Lovato, Lily Collins, etc. But when it comes to Zoë Kravitz, that’s not really her style, is it? True to form, the A-lister, who tends to keep her personal life fairly private, casually wore her huge rock over Halloween weekend with her soon-to-be husband, Channing Tanning, by her side. And while we’ve had one or two good looks at the dazzling cushion-cut diamond from Jessica McCormack, the paps just got the best close-up shot of her sparkler — and we can’t stop staring at the photos.
On March 12, Kravitz and her fiancé supported her father, the legendary Lenny Kravitz, who was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At the ceremony, the Saint Laurent muse gave a speech (and a low-key roast) dedicated to her famous musician dad. Once she sat down next to her beau, photographers captured an image of her rock, which features the jewelry designer’s signature button-back setting. The style’s price isn’t listed online, but back in October, TZR spoke with Lorel Diamonds’ expert Laura Taylor, who believes the piece might run upwards of $475,000, perhaps even close to $550,000. The specialist also noted how the design adds “a subtle gothic touch that we have come to expect from Kravitz’s red carpet rotation over the years.”
As for the rest of Kravitz’s outfit, the actor fully embodied her cool girl reputation in a minty blue cutout swimsuit from Saint Laurent (yep, you read that right) with a black pencil skirt courtesy of the fashion house. She styled the outfit with sheer black tights, slingback YSL pumps, and oval-shaped frames. The finishing touch? A diamond choker, which was just as shimmery as her ring.
If you’re currently ring shopping, consider saying I do to Kravitz’s exact ring or one of the similar-looking diamonds below.