In the age of social media, it’s not uncommon for a celebrity to debut their engagement ring on Instagram — see Vanessa Hudgens, Demi Lovato, Lily Collins, etc. But when it comes to Zoë Kravitz, that’s not really her style, is it? True to form, the A-lister, who tends to keep her personal life fairly private, casually wore her huge rock over Halloween weekend with her soon-to-be husband, Channing Tanning, by her side. And while we’ve had one or two good looks at the dazzling cushion-cut diamond from Jessica McCormack, the paps just got the best close-up shot of her sparkler — and we can’t stop staring at the photos.

On March 12, Kravitz and her fiancé supported her father, the legendary Lenny Kravitz, who was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At the ceremony, the Saint Laurent muse gave a speech (and a low-key roast) dedicated to her famous musician dad. Once she sat down next to her beau, photographers captured an image of her rock, which features the jewelry designer’s signature button-back setting. The style’s price isn’t listed online, but back in October, TZR spoke with Lorel Diamonds’ expert Laura Taylor, who believes the piece might run upwards of $475,000, perhaps even close to $550,000. The specialist also noted how the design adds “a subtle gothic touch that we have come to expect from Kravitz’s red carpet rotation over the years.”

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

As for the rest of Kravitz’s outfit, the actor fully embodied her cool girl reputation in a minty blue cutout swimsuit from Saint Laurent (yep, you read that right) with a black pencil skirt courtesy of the fashion house. She styled the outfit with sheer black tights, slingback YSL pumps, and oval-shaped frames. The finishing touch? A diamond choker, which was just as shimmery as her ring.

If you’re currently ring shopping, consider saying I do to Kravitz’s exact ring or one of the similar-looking diamonds below.