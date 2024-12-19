Throughout her decades-long career, Bella Hadid has become the face of numerous fashion-forward trends. One of her most influential moments happened in Sept. 2022, when she styled tighty whities alongside chunky UGG boots and a slice of pizza. Ever since those paparazzi pics went viral (you know the ones), the underwear as outerwear craze has only grown in popularity. And by 2024, it reached Hollywood-wide levels of fame. This year alone, nearly every fashion muse on your Instagram feed approved of the barely-there bottoms, including Kristen Stewart, Beyoncé, Sydney Sweeney, and Julia Fox (to name a few). According to these A-listers, the undies ambush isn’t going anywhere in 2025.

If you’ve kept up with this year’s celebrity fashion circuit, you know hot pants have dominated the street style scene, the red carpet, and even the runway. On the street-style front, Stewart and Jodie Turner-Smith both pulled off elevated undies with help from Brunello Cucinelli. In March, Stewart styled knitted hipsters alongside a cropped button-down, both from the Italian label. Two months later, Sweeney sourced the brand’s Spring 2024 collection for fur-embellished brown briefs as well as a sheer button-down, a metallic silver blazer, and knee-high transparent socks.

Fast forward to the Paris Olympics in July, when Chrissy Teigen donned underwear at Paris’ iconic opening ceremony — in front of the Eiffel Tower. With her husband, John Legend, by her side, Teigen brought her fashion A-game in a cable-knit matching set from Chloé. Underneath a button-down cardigan, the model wore high-cut underwear in a coordinating olive green shade.

Once Paris Fashion Week rolled around, the divisive fad returned again to the City of Lights at the L’Oréal Paris’ Fashion Show. On Sept. 23, Cara Delevingne stole the show a risqué red ensemble. Outside the iconic Place de l'Opéra, the supermodel strutted shirtless, wearing nothing but bikini-cut underwear and a floor-length trench coat.

But wait — there’s more. See the best celebrity underwear-as-outerwear moments from 2024, and stay tuned to TZR to see how it evolves in 2025.

Kristen Stewart

In the middle of her Love Lies Bleeding press tour in March, Stewart was photographed in Brunello Cucinelli Spring/Summer 2024. On top, she wore a cropped khaki button-down that coordinated with her knit hipster hot pants. The Chanel ambassador accessorized with the atelier’s Vanity Case Handbag and burgundy loafers.

Julia Fox

In true Fox form, the multi-hyphenate took the underwear-as-outerwear prompt to eccentric new levels on April 4. If you can draw your eyes away from her hair extension-embellished flats, take a minute to appreciate her crucified hot pants.

Sydney Sweeney

Just two days post-Met Gala, Sweeney continued her very own style streak beyond the Met’s iconic staircase. On May 8, Sweeney looked luxe in head-to-toe Brunello Cucinelli. Most notably, bronze fur-embellished hot pants peeked out fron underneath her metallic oversized blazer.

Hailey Bieber

Bieber’s maternity era was certainly one for the books. Fans still aren’t over this combo from June 19, complete with a bandana scarf top and matching low-waisted underwear.

Chrissy Teigen

Ahead of the illustrious Olympic opening ceremony in Paris, Teigen posed in an olive green two-piece from Chloé. The top was a knitted cardigan, which looked en vogue next to matching high-waisted underwear.

Cara Delevingne

During the L’Oréal Paris Fashion Show on Sept. 23, all eyes were on Delevingne. She wore a glamorous floor-length overcoat with high-waisted hot pants, and nothing else.

Bella Hadid

While out and about in West Hollywood on Oct. 24, Hadid was spotted in white basics, including a tank top and coordinating boyshorts (perhaps the famed pair from Sept. 2022). From there, she tapped into the wrong shoe theory with chunky rubber boots from Proenza Schouler’s recent collaboration with SOREL. A tan biker jacket finished her off-duty outfit.

Beyoncé

On Nov. 23, in honor of her former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Michelle Williams (who made her Broadway debut in Death Becomes Her), Beyoncé curated an entire groutfit around high-waisted hot pants. Then, Bey went surprisingly businesscore in an oversized Fear of God blazer, a matching sweater, and over-the-knee Ulla Johnson boots. Extra points for her baseball cap and statement fashion glasses.

Jodie Turner-Smith

On Nov. 26, Turner-Smith adapted the underwear-as-outerwear look for winter with stark white Calzedonia tights layered under her boyshorts. She then coupled a boat-neck black tank with a floor-length white coat.