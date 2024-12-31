When a celebrity adds a new piece of jewelry to their collection, all eyes go to the brand’s Instagram. But when multiple stars jump on a brand’s bandwagon? A company’s fate can change overnight. If you keep up with the style scene, you know this happened to numerous jewelers in 2024, including Heaven Mayhem, Melinda Maria, Jennifer Meyer, and ByChari (to name a few). Whether A-listers were on or off the red carpet, these jewels stole the show and the hearts of Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldaña, Hailey Bieber, and more.

Even though a majority of these brands have been active for years, they received A-list approval in 2024. One of the first labels to resurge last year was Melinda Maria. The L.A.-based label initially launched in 2005, with clientele like Eva Longoria, Selena Gomez, and Emma Stone on its roster. However, in 2024, a whole new group of fashion muses boarded the Melinda Maria bandwagon. Jennifer Lopez, for one, frequently styled the brand’s designs in her off-duty sets — she’s especially fond of the 18-karat-gold tennis necklace. Thanks to Kacey Musgraves, Melinda Maria even reached center stage last year. During her Deeper Well world tour in late November, she got her hands on the diamond-embedded “She’s An Icon” hoop earrings.

In the same realm, Jennifer Meyer also opened her eponymous label nearly 20 years ago. But in 2024, Jennifer Lawrence, Sydney Sweeney, and Florence Pugh put the name in lights again. At the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards in May, Lawrence shimmered in diamond-embellished hoop earrings from the L.A.-based brand. That same month, Meghan Markle wore the Large Hammered Disc Earrings twice on her trip to Nigeria. Days later, Gomez got her hands on the same earrings and wore them at various Cannes Film Festival Fêtes.

On the other hand, brands like Heaven Mayhem burst onto the scene less than two years post-launch. Also based in L.A., the company (founded by Pia Mance) dominated the street style scene in 2024. Hailey Bieber, Jasmine Tookes, Nina Dobrev, Emily Ratajkowski, and Alessandro Ambrosio are new fans of Heaven Mayhem’s vintage-inspired earrings, necklaces, and watches. And as new pieces launch left and right, the brand is sure to garner new admirers in 2025.

But wait — that’s not all. Between comebacks and new releases, keep scrolling for the celeb-approved jewelry brands that went viral in 2024.

Heaven Mayhem

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Bieber’s been a Heaven Mayhem fan since late 2023, but in the new year, she took her affinity to the next level. She even got fellow it girls like Leonie Hanne, Alix Earle, and Sweeney on-board the Heaven Mayhem bandwagon. In 2024, the brand went viral numerous times for its vintage-inspired earrings, complete with oversized pendants, gold-plated materials, and ‘80s button-esque silhouettes. And now, as more celebrities shop Heaven Mayhem, Mance is driven to maintain its celeb-approved status. At the end of 2024, the brand released an Old Hollywood-inspired holiday collection, timeless watches, and even laptop cases — all of which are selling fast.

Melinda Maria

As previously mentioned, Melinda Maria has been a celebrity staple since 2005, but in 2024, the L.A. brand made waves amongst a new set of fans. In September, Taylor Swift made headlines in the label’s Julian Loves Diamonds necklace — a diamond-embedded chain that rings in at $128. Shortly after Swift wore Melinda Maria at a Kansas City Chiefs game, the company’s designs appeared on-stage at Musgraves’ Deeper Well world tour. Fans in the Austin arena’s nosebleed section couldn’t miss the oversized silver hoops, which are only $98.

According to the founder, the brand received A-list acclaim because of the price. “It became a fan- favorite of all these stylists and celebrities because it looked real, it looked expensive, and they weren’t worried about losing it,” Maria said in a recent Instagram video. “They didn’t have to have a huge security team following them.”

Jennifer Meyer

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lawrence has been a Jennifer Meyer enthusiast since the early 2010s, and nearly 15 years later, her fervor is still just as strong. At the GLAAD Media Awards in May, the Oscar winner delivered her step-and-repeat with the label’s Teardrop Huggie Hoop Earrings and the complimentary Tubular Hoops on full display. The next day, Markle was photographed in Nigeria wearing the Large Hammered Disc Earrings — the same oversized gold pair worn by Gomez at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17. All this to say? May was a major month for Jennifer Meyer.

Anita Ko

Momodu Mansaray/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Anita Ko launched her debut line of feminine jewelry in 2006, and within three years, the celebrity set was aware of her prowess. While the brand has always thrived in street style, in 2024, the Asian-owned brand became a red carpet essential for stars like Zoe Saldaña, Ana de Armas, Kirsten Dunst, and Anna Kendrick. Most notably, at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala, Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Garner, Kendrick, and Phoebe Tonkin all sourced Anita Ko. Dewan chose emerald drop earrings; Garner wore geometric diamond drop earrings; Kendrick styled flower-shaped studs; and Tonkin chose diamond ear cuffs. So keep an eye out for Anita Ko at future award season soirées.

Monica Vinader

CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images

Once the Princess of Wales approves a brand, it’s only a matter of time before Hollywood gets the hint. Kate Middleton first wore Monica Vinader in 2014, and since then, her collection has grown tenfold. Most recently, on Nov. 9, Middleton attended The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance in all-black attire. This ensured all attention went to her Monica Vinader pearl pendant necklace. As Monica Vinader approaches nearly seven years in business, there’s no telling which celebrity will shop the brand next.

Jessica McCormack

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

2024 was the year of celebrity engagements, so therefore, numerous engagement rings competed for best sparkler. Thanks to jeweler Jessica McCormack, Zoe Kravitz’s custom creation was high up on the list. On March 13, the multi-hyphenate broke the internet with her dazzling cushion-cut diamond from Jessica McCormack. The rumored $550,000 rock spotlighted the designer’s signature button-back setting. This unique accent is featured in other Jessica McCormack jewels, including a pendant necklace and a coordinating ring.

ByChari

ByChari first made a name for itself with custom word jewelry — its “VOTE” necklace was especially popular around the 2024 presidential election. But now, even the non-personalized designs are a celebrity favorite. In recent months, the Black-owned brand’s tennis diamond necklaces have become synonymous with Tookes’ stealth wealth aesthetic. She frequently pairs them with neutral numbers and minimalistic earrings.

Jenny Bird

JAST / BACKGRID

While celebrities love a dramatic accessory on the red carpet, an it girl’s street style circuit isn’t complete without classic hoop earrings. In 2024, the unofficial Hollywood hoop supplier was Jenny Bird. From oversized and slim to small and chunky, the jeweler’s hoops are go-tos for Bella Hadid, Gomez, Emma Roberts, and Sweeney. But the Ontario-based brand doesn’t just offer earrings. Its statement rings and ‘90s-inspired eyewear are picking up steam into the new year.