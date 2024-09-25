During Haute Couture Week in June, Hollywood’s most notable families took to the front-row in matching moments galore. At the Balenciaga Fall/Winter 2024 show, for one, Naomi Watts, Nicole Kidman, and Maya Rudolph all brought their children to Demna’s latest presentation in the heart of Paris. And lucky for fashion enthusiasts, the family affair is continuing at Paris Fashion Week this season. On September 24, Kate Moss, and her daughter Lila both attended the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2025 in subtly coordinating sheer dresses, no less.

Before they took their seats in the courtyard of Saint Laurent's headquarters on Rue de Bellechasse, the Moss duo posed for photographers individually. Unfortunately, they weren’t seated together at Anthony Vaccarello’s outdoor show (Kate sat next to Zoë Kravitz), however, their matching attire suggests they still touched base beforehand. Kate was one of the first A-listers to arrive in an all-black outfit. The longtime Saint Laurent enthusiast turned heads in a velvet blazer adorned with sequin-embellished lapels. Underneath the velvet topper peeked a partially see-through tulle dress which flowed behind her as she walked. To no surprise, Kate rounded out her front-row ‘fit with an assortment of bling, starting with oversized gold bangles, statement hoop earrings, and a beaded black bag.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Just a few minutes later, Lila matched her mom’s sartorial energy in noir numbers galore. The burgeoning fashion muse went a sultrier route in an entirely sheer lace maxi dress, complete with a strappy triangle bodice, a sleek belt around her waist, and peek-a-boo underwear. Contrary to her mother’s late-night look, Lila opted out of any jewelry at all, and only accessorized with satin peep-toe pumps. The model made up for the lack of shine with striking smokey eyeshadow. On the red carpet, she didn’t carry a purse, but while she watched the show, she was photographed holding a geometric envelope-esque clutch.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Now that the mother-daughter duo is officially in Paris, keep an eye out for more joint appearances from the Moss crew in the coming days.