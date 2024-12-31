If there’s one way to sum up this year’s leading jewelry trends, it’s go big or go home. Maximalists have relished the return of ‘80s-inspired earrings (think Princess Diana’s beloved button style) as well as quirky charm bracelets. And now, there’s another bold bauble in town: Chunky bangles. Spotted on the Fall/Winter 2024 runways at shows like Saint Laurent and Gabriela Hearst, the look is a fun, unexpected way to spice up your cold-weather looks.

“Chunky bangles are every It girl’s must-have piece right now,” says Aurelie Berdugo, founder of NOÄ. According to the jewelry aficionado, the silhouette’s recent popularity stems from the masses' craving for vintage baubles. “The early 2000s aesthetic is back in full force, and chunky bangles were a staple of that era,” she adds.

Lauren Ludwig, the founder of Their Jewelry, agrees that bangles have reemerged this season. “Whether you are choosing sterling silver, gold, or a colorful acrylic and resin — bangles are adding dimensions to every look, and people are loving them,” she notes. And while it may be trickier to style bracelets in the winter, the expert says the label’s customers don theirs atop chunky sweaters. Ludwig continues, “I’ve also been seeing people wearing them higher up on the arm as an arm cuff if they are wearing a tighter shirt.”

Recently, celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner have wholeheartedly embraced the style’s return. Back in May, Hadid was pictured at Cannes donning various gold bangles ranging in sizes. Meanwhile, in September, during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister hit the Schiaparelli show in two larger-than-life versions, with one on each wrist.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment Ahead, check out 10 chunky bangles looks — they’re all sure to be in heavy rotation this winter (and beyond).

Their Ruby Texture Bangle 925 Recycled Sterling Silver $332 See On Their Made from recycled sterling silver, Their’s textured bangle will spruce up your look without drawing too much attention.

NOÄ Fluid Gold Bangle $115 See On NOÄ Much like Ludwig, Berdugo says her shoppers love wearing the brand’s bangles — like this cool sculptural piece — over long-sleeve dresses, blazers, and chunky sweaters. It would be a shame for a style this luxe to hide underneath your outfit, right?

Alexis Bittar Puffy Lucite Bangle Bracelet $375 See On Bergdorf Goodman Instead of gold or silver, switch things up by opting for a black bangle. It’s sure to pair well with your dark, moody winter looks.

J.Crew Hinge Cuff Bracelet $60 See On J.Crew J.Crew always serves up wallet-friendly, on-trend jewelry, and its hinge cuff bracelet is no exception. Allow the piece to do all the talking by donning it solo.

Naked Wolfe Dea Bangle Silver $150 See On Naked Wolfe Try stacking this high-shine silver bangle with dainty gold bracelets for an of-the-moment mixed metal jewelry look (ICYMI, it’s all the rage these days).

Ben-Amun Meg Bangle $276 See On FWRD Between the shiny finish and its thick silhouette, Ben-Amun’s silver style won’t go unnoticed. Wear it to a winter wedding, birthday outing, or Friday night on the town.

Free People Maritimes Bangle $30 See On Free People This bright, seafoam-hued style from Free People is the epitome of arm candy. Up the ante with more vibrant pieces — like, for instance, colorful statement earrings.

Nordstrom Wide Polished Bangle $50 $38 See On Nordstrom This under-$50 iteration from Nordstrom may be best for those new to the bangle game. Take notes from Jenner and wear one on each wrist if you’re feeling daring.

Epifene Marble Resin Bangles $80 See On Revolve There’s a good chance you don’t own anything like these marble resign bracelets. So, should your 2025 goal be to step outside your fashion comfort zone, this is an excellent place to start.