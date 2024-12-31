(Shopping)
Chunky Bangles Are Back & Bigger Than Ever This Winter
Go bold.
If there’s one way to sum up this year’s leading jewelry trends, it’s go big or go home. Maximalists have relished the return of ‘80s-inspired earrings (think Princess Diana’s beloved button style) as well as quirky charm bracelets. And now, there’s another bold bauble in town: Chunky bangles. Spotted on the Fall/Winter 2024 runways at shows like Saint Laurent and Gabriela Hearst, the look is a fun, unexpected way to spice up your cold-weather looks.
“Chunky bangles are every It girl’s must-have piece right now,” says Aurelie Berdugo, founder of NOÄ. According to the jewelry aficionado, the silhouette’s recent popularity stems from the masses' craving for vintage baubles. “The early 2000s aesthetic is back in full force, and chunky bangles were a staple of that era,” she adds.
Lauren Ludwig, the founder of Their Jewelry, agrees that bangles have reemerged this season. “Whether you are choosing sterling silver, gold, or a colorful acrylic and resin — bangles are adding dimensions to every look, and people are loving them,” she notes. And while it may be trickier to style bracelets in the winter, the expert says the label’s customers don theirs atop chunky sweaters. Ludwig continues, “I’ve also been seeing people wearing them higher up on the arm as an arm cuff if they are wearing a tighter shirt.”
Recently, celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner have wholeheartedly embraced the style’s return. Back in May, Hadid was pictured at Cannes donning various gold bangles ranging in sizes. Meanwhile, in September, during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister hit the Schiaparelli show in two larger-than-life versions, with one on each wrist.
Ahead, check out 10 chunky bangles looks — they’re all sure to be in heavy rotation this winter (and beyond).
Made from recycled sterling silver, Their’s textured bangle will spruce up your look without drawing too much attention.
Much like Ludwig, Berdugo says her shoppers love wearing the brand’s bangles — like this cool sculptural piece — over long-sleeve dresses, blazers, and chunky sweaters. It would be a shame for a style this luxe to hide underneath your outfit, right?
Instead of gold or silver, switch things up by opting for a black bangle. It’s sure to pair well with your dark, moody winter looks.
J.Crew always serves up wallet-friendly, on-trend jewelry, and its hinge cuff bracelet is no exception. Allow the piece to do all the talking by donning it solo.
Try stacking this high-shine silver bangle with dainty gold bracelets for an of-the-moment mixed metal jewelry look (ICYMI, it’s all the rage these days).
Between the shiny finish and its thick silhouette, Ben-Amun’s silver style won’t go unnoticed. Wear it to a winter wedding, birthday outing, or Friday night on the town.
This bright, seafoam-hued style from Free People is the epitome of arm candy. Up the ante with more vibrant pieces — like, for instance, colorful statement earrings.
This under-$50 iteration from Nordstrom may be best for those new to the bangle game. Take notes from Jenner and wear one on each wrist if you’re feeling daring.
There’s a good chance you don’t own anything like these marble resign bracelets. So, should your 2025 goal be to step outside your fashion comfort zone, this is an excellent place to start.
Sarah Noor’s Big Lucid Bangle is a clear winner — pun intended. Jokes aside, this see-through look is equal parts playful and elevated.