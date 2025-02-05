For celebrities, there’s no better time to revamp your aesthetic than during a press tour. Take it from Zoe Saldaña, who’s in the midst of an intense promo trail for Emilia Pérez. Throughout the last 10 months of press events, the fashion muse has experimented with various designers, striking silhouettes, and most frequently, transparent attire. So far, she’s donned see-through looks at the Cannes Film Festival, at numerous Emilia Pérez premieres, and even on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar. In her latest move, on Feb. 3, Saldaña went sheer for the Saint Laurent Spring 2025 campaign — marking yet another collaboration between the actor and creative director Anthony Vaccarello⁣⁣.

Almost two months after Gwyneth Paltrow went viral as the label’s new cover girl, Saldaña followed in her footsteps with an equally chic campaign. Inside a Manhattan sky-rise, the Golden Globe winner posed for director David Sims⁣⁣ just minutes before the sun set. Saldaña stunned in a flowy taupe gown, complete with long-sleeves, tiered ruffles, and a plunging neckline. Similar to her Harper’s Bazaar moment, the entire number was see-through — even the floor-length skirt, which revealed her complementary underwear. From there, she upped the boho-chic vibes with Saint Laurent jewelry. First, Saldaña popped on a statement gold necklace made of coin pendants. Then, she wore oversized brass stud earrings with a dark crystal in the center. The Avatar alum’s earrings matched her layered bracelets and bangles, also from Saint Laurent. It’s unclear what footwear she opted for, but if it’s anything like her latest Saint Laurent looks, she chose strappy sandals from the brand.

In addition to the imagery, Saldaña also starred in a coordinating video for the Spring 2025 campaign. With “Girl Loves Me” by David Bowie playing in the background, the A-lister styled the same sheer ensemble. The camera showcased every angle of Saldaña’s dress, including the ruffled shoulders, the ruched skirt, and the cinched sleeves.

Shockingly, Saldaña isn’t an official ambassador for Saint Laurent (yet). However, this campaign could potentially secure her a spot among other ambassadors like Zoë Kravitz and Rosé. Regardless, keep an eye out for her next Saint Laurent outfit — it’s sure to be stellar.