Zendaya Just Hit Another Career Milestone — Two Vogue Covers In One Month

Zendaya is on a sartorial roll this year. In just four months, the fashion muse and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, have taken fans on an extensive style journey, making stops at Haute Couture Fashion Week, the Dune: Part Two promo trail, the 96th Annual Academy Awards, and now, her tenniscore-inspired Challengers press tour (which has only just begun). And that’s not all. Less than 24 hours after her latest red carpet appearance for Challengers, Zendaya was just announced as the May 2024 cover star for both Vogue and British Vogue — a headline-making feat that’s only been accomplished by a handful of other A-listers, including Adele, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Naomi Campbell.

Bright and early on the morning of April 9, fashion enthusiasts woke up to Zendaya in full movie star glam on the American Vogue cover, which was captured by Annie Leibovitz. The 27-year-old actor posed for the famed photographer in front of heavy greenery, which put her red Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda rose dress front and center. Staying true to form, she accessorized with an eye-catching red pendant ring courtesy of Bulgari, a fitting choice for the brand ambassador.

Inside the upcoming edition (which hits newsstands on April 23), is a tell-all interview complete with a special Zoom call with tennis legend, Serena Williams, insight on Zendaya’s prep for the sports drama, Challengers, as well as seven more designer numbers that are not to be skipped. First, the multi-hyphenate stunned in a head-to-toe custom Schiaparelli ensemble, that featured an extravagant bridal-esque veil, a satin high-waisted skirt with a see-through bodice, and a diamond bouquet. Zendaya further proved her sartorial prowess in the following close-ups, which showcased the star in a voluminous floral-print Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown, a strapless yellow midi dress from the Dior Spring 2024 Haute Couture collection, a custom semi-sheer studded Louis Vuitton dress, a floral midi from LOEWE Fall/Winter 2024, a fringed sapphire Fendi Couture gown, and finally, a crimson ball gown from Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring 2024 Haute Couture collection by Simone Rocha.

And now a moment of appreciation for Zendaya’s British Vogue cover. The photoshoot for her second Vogue cover took place at the end of January in Paris, where Zendaya tapped into her Challengers character’s tenniscore aesthetic in pieces from the sold-out adidas x Wales Bonner collaboration. On the May cover, the Euphoria star looked straight off the tennis court in a navy and coral zip-up track jacket, plaid workout shorts, and metallic Wales Bonners sneakers (which are surprisingly still available to shop). The sporty, ‘60s-inspired outfits continued beyond the front page as she styled a denim top and sweat shorts from Polo Ralph Lauren, a coquette-ish button-down, mini skirt, and leather Mary-Janes from Bally, a Louis Vuitton wool sweater, leather skater skirt, and matching ankle boots, and last but not least, a coordinating yellow and blue floral coat, mini dress, and hat, all from Marni.