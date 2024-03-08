Given she’s fresh off the heels of her months-long Dune: Part Two press tour, you might’ve expected Zendaya to take a much-deserved hiatus from the spotlight. However, the fashion muse is doing the exact opposite. Not only will she be presenting at the 96th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday evening, but the week prior, she also delivered multiple Oscar-worthy outfits at various star-studded soirées. Less than 12 hours after styling a fringe Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2011 gown at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, Zendaya stunned in another archival look courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier complete with jeans and a corset at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards.

On March 7, Zendaya arrived at the mid-afternoon affair arm-in-arm with her longtime stylist Law Roach, marking another top-notch outfit in the dynamic duo's haute couture style streak. Roach looked sleek in a synched leather coat, while Zendaya shined in the aforementioned Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble, which was plucked from the atelier’s Spring 2020 couture collection. Taking a slightly more casual detour from her luxe Dune: Part Two press tour rotation (we’re still not over her Mugler metallic robot suit), Zendaya paired a semi-sheer metallic silver corset with a cuffed pair of wide-leg jeans — just as the model did on the 2020 runway. While the original look was accessorized with an excess of layered necklaces and sky-high acrylic pumps, Zendaya opted for more elevated accents like white Christian Louboutin heels, an extra-large choker necklace, chunky cuff bracelets, mismatched metallic belts, and of course, a slew of bedazzled Bvlgari must-haves (most notably her $10,500 diamond earrings).

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment

Later that evening, Zendaya popped over to the W Magazine and Louis Vuitton’s Academy Awards dinner where she swapped her ‘90s-inspired jeans for an ultra-glam gown. The Louis Vuitton brand ambassador stole the show in a plunging periwinkle dress that featured a leather belt, an elongated train, and peek-a-boo black leggings underneath. She ditched her eye-catching choker and chunky bangles for more understated Bvlgari staples, including the same hoop earrings from earlier in the day, a small silver ring, and a matching bracelet. With a pre-Oscars moment this divine, we can’t wait to see which designer number Zendaya styles on the big day.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment

The weekend leading up to the Academy Awards is always notoriously jam-packed with celebrity sightings, so keep an eye out for another stellar Zendaya serve in the coming days — no, hours. And for those dreaming about which designer she’ll wear to the Oscars on March 10, you can make the hours go faster by shopping her latest outfit via the curated edit below.