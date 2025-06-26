Charlize Theron has returned to the spotlight, making a seriously stylish mark on New York City this week with her outfits. After a six-month hiatus from red carpet appearances, the South African-born Hollywood heavyweight is back with a bang and actively promoting her upcoming Netflix action fantasy flick, The Old Guard 2.

Always renowned for her polished and effortlessly sleek and sharp outfits, this return to form was no different. The 49-year-old actor and producer proved her mega-watt star status this week, with a stellar parade of looks for everything from the red carpet to daytime TV.

Working with her longtime stylist Leslie Fremar — the pair have been collaborating for a staggering two decades, having first linked up in 2008 — each outfit was quintessentially Charlize.

On June 23 for an appearance on the Today show, Theron descended on Midtown to awaiting fans in a pajama-style pink shirt by Dior trimmed in navy piping and black high-waisted trousers. Rocking an of-the-moment bob, she also turned to celebrity-favorite jeweler Jessica McCormack for her famous Gypset diamond hoop earrings and a pair of Carmela Spaghetti hoops.

Later that day, Theron hotfooted it to the west side of Manhattan to film Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. In a departure from her usual tailoring, she opted for a runway ensemble from the Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2025 show.

A lace-trimmed black wool cashmere sweater was the perfect pared-back accompaniment to an eye-catching houndstooth wool skirt with distressed chain embroidery. True to the McQueen modus operandi, chunky caged heeled leather sandals lent a strong and powerful edge to the look. Jewelry-wise, Theron also wore pieces by Arielle Ratner and Anita Ko.

Making for a hat trick of epic outfits in one day, Theron slipped into something else before appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The latest celebrity to endorse Sarah Burton at Givenchy, Theron wowed in a blush high-neck and backless bodysuit from the Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Pairing it with an sharp shouldered double breasted blazer and suit trousers and Twisted Ribbon sandals from the house, the result was immaculate. For jewelry, she returned to her trusty Jessica McCormack Spaghetti hoops from earlier, as well as a tilted pear diamond ring from the London-based Kiwi designer.

Up and at it early the next day for a scheduled appearance on The View, the mom of two opted for a refined and timeless look, courtesy of Bottega Veneta. An oversized utilitarian shirt tucked into white wide-leg trousers looked crisp and pulled together with a large burgundy Andiamo bag and black Blink mules. Earrings and a ring by Spanish model Rocio Crusset’s affordably-priced jewelry brand sealed the deal.

Switching gears to go on the Late Night With Seth Meyers couch, a Chloé moment was on the agenda. A paisley jacquard mini skirt was styled with a slouchy and nonchalant navy cashmere sweater, and offset with the unexpected addition of those joyful bright red patent leather Biba pumps.

Despite the dizzying schedule, Theron made it to Los Angeles in time for the early evening official Netflix premiere on Wednesday June 25 — with hairstylist Adir Abergel and makeup artist Kate Lee in tow.

For the most unpredicted turn of the week, she once again defaulted to Sarah Burton’s Givenchy. In a serve fitting of the lead star in an action fantasy movie, she opted for a black knitted mesh one-piece stamped with the Givenchy logo, with a powerful black blazer and black leather boots.

The Old Guard 2 hits Netflix on July 2.