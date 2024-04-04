By now, it’s clear that there are very few thing on earth Serena Williams can’t do. She’s one of the greatest athletes of all time, a film producer, author, devoted mother, a shrewd venture capitalist specializing in female-founded companies, and even a clothing designer. What sets her projects apart, though, is the way they all feel like such a natural extension of Williams and the globally-recognized brand she built from the ground up. That said, her latest move might be the greatest one since the day she first picked up a racket. WYN Beauty By Serena Williams is a skin-first makeup line built for performance and durability, complete with all the day-to-day essentials necessary for an all-star look any time. And like all of Williams’ endeavors, the collection sprinkled with attention to detail that makes every piece feel so distinctly her.

For its initial launch, the WYN line includes a skin tint, concealer, dual-ended brow pencil, tubing mascara, two types of eyeliner, a lip gloss, lightweight lipstick, and a multi-use pigment designed for both lips and cheeks. Along with product names that nod to her time as the sports world’s brightest star, the packaging is done up in an electric yellow-green — the exact color of a tennis ball.

(+) Courtesy Of WYN Beauty (+) Courtesy Of WYN Beauty (+) Courtesy Of WYN Beauty INFO 1/3

In a press release announcing the launch, Williams explains that, to her, beauty has always been self-expression. “Throughout my career, I was always searching for makeup that looked good after hours on the court, mixing products myself and creating my own formulas while traveling the world,” she says. “I needed makeup that could truly move with me. That’s the intention behind WYN BEAUTY — for people to live in it every single day of their lives and enhance the beauty they already have.”

Fans will be able to shop Williams’ line sooner than originally thought, too. The collection is available now at wynbeauty.com, and makes its brick-and-mortar debut April 7 exclusively at select Ulta Beauty stores. “Beauty is a field where everyone wins,” Williams says in the press release. “You set and define your own personal goals and standards. WYN isn’t about being the best, but your best.”