Zendaya never ceases to surprise. Just when you thought the actor’s weeks-long marathon of haute couture looks had come to an end, she hits us with a double-dose of it. Yes, at the London premiere of Dune: Part Two Zendaya sent cameras a shutter when she wore not one but two head-turning outfits.

The first was a true futuristic fembot spectacle, as Zendaya donned a metallic suit from Thierry Mugler’s 1995 collection, styled by the star’s long-time collaborator Law Roach. (Coincidentally, this piece is from the same presentation that sprouted the epic “Venus” gown worn by Cardi B at the 2019 Grammys.) Adding a glam element to the otherwise technical ensemble was a diamond and sapphire necklace from Bulgari. The actor let the suit do the talking, keeping her seemingly short, damp hair swept back, save for an errant tendril. Her makeup followed suit, with Zendaya’s complexion kept natural and glowy, with a touch of gloss swept across her rosy nude lips.

Later that evening Zendaya reappeared in yet another Mugler creation. This was far more classic: a floor-length, fitted black maxi gown with an asymmetrical neckline. Accessories included vintage Bulgari earrings and an emerald ring sourced from 4th-generation jeweler Joseph Saidian & Sons in New York.

While method dressing for a red carpet is not exactly new — we had our lion’s share with the Barbie press tour and most recently for Madame Web’s — two looks in one night is a rare and unique occurrence. But, if anyone’s going to serve us a double shot of high fashion straight up, it’s going to be Zendaya. If you need us, we’ll be waiting with bated breath for the next Dune premiere to see if she can outdo this one. Chances are, she can.