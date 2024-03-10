Finally, one of the most star-studded, action-packed nights of the year is here — the 96th Annual Academy Awards. As the grande finale of award show season, the Oscars are known to showcase some truly unforgettable fashion looks (hello, Cher’s gold outfit from ‘73), and judging by the show-stopping numbers currently making their way into Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater, tonight won’t be any different.

So far, there are a few standout looks that have piqued team TZR’s interest. First up? Vanessa Hudgens’ body-hugging Vera Wang Couture gown, which she wore while announcing her pregnancy on the red carpet. Meanwhile, Laverne Cox, who has been opting for vintage throughout this award show season, dipped into the fashion archives once again with a black and gold number from Mugler’s Fall/Winter 1986 collection. And with every award show comes one of two prominent trends. As for tonight, timeless little black dresses is shaping up to be one of the leading styles, seen on the likes of Hudgens, Eva Longoria, and Sandra Hüller.

Ahead, check out all the fashion moments at the 2024 Oscars. And, you know the drill — keep coming back for more as we’ll update this post over the next few hours.

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Anya Taylor-Joy

In Christian Dior Haute Couture.

Cynthia Erivo

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Eva Longoria

In Tamara Ralph.

Sandra Hüller

In custom Schiaparelli.

Brittany Snow

In custom Mônot and Pomellato jewelry.

Julianne Hough

In Alexandre Vauthier.

Maitreyi Ramakeishnan

In Zuhair Murad.

Vanessa Hudgens

In Vera Wang Couture.

Laverne Cox

In Mugler.

