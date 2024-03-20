Back in September of 2023, athletic sportswear brand FILA announced Hailey Bieber as its new global ambassador. Up until then, Bieber had already starred in the label’s past campaign’s, but the partnership meant even more exciting things in the works for 2024, including a co-branded sportswear line to debut in fall 2024. Well, at this point in the year, a fall collections seems eons away. Luckily, FILA is tiding over Bieber fans with its latest Spring/Summer 2024 campaign of tennis-inspired looks featuring the model.

On March 19, imagery popped up on both Bieber’s and FILA’s Instagram channels showcasing the content creator in various outfits centered around the brand’s iconic Settanta track jacket. For context, FILA’s heritage style has been a staple in sportswear since the mid 1970s, originally debuting in the brand’s White Line collection, and then made popular by legendary Swedish tennis star Bjorn Borg. Over the years, the jacket has remained a cultural style fixture in the game and has been reimagined in different colors and patterns. Hailey Bieber is the latest A-lister to put her cool-girl spin on the heritage piece for 2024.

The Spring campaign’s trend-forward looks — cleverly aligned with Zendaya’s highly anticipated tennis-focused Challengers film which hits theaters on April 26 — included all manner of sporty sets perfect for the warm-weather days ahead. One shot featured Bieber wielding a tennis racket in a sporty white skort set under a red version of the jacket. Another cheeky shot showed the model in a coordinating sports bra and brief, under an oversized white limited-edition Settanta. Bieber also showcased the best-selling jacket in a fun mustard yellow hue atop a white sports bra and black drawstring workout shorts.

Back in September 2023, when news of her expanded partnership hit the public, Bieber expressed her appreciation for FILA’s “bold and beautiful” designs. “I appreciate the brand’s Italian heritage and the eras of FILA fashion where I can continue to draw inspiration,” she said in an official statement. “I am excited to bring my own point of view to FILA’s iconic styles, as we work to create something special together.”

Bieber’s first co-branded collection with FILA will debut in early fall. Until then, we’ll be stocking up on her latest Settanta-infused tennis looks as they’re sure to sell out faster than you can say “game, set, match.”