If you’re currently in the process of shopping for a bridal gown, you know that saying yes to the dress is much easier said than done. Sure, you probably went into it having some idea of your dream gown, be it a voluminous, intricate number à la Grace Kelly or a look more on the refined side like Margaret Qualley’s recent halterneck style. However, the myriad silhouettes out there can make things... overwhelming, to say the least. The good news? Designers just showed their spring 2025 styles at Bridal Fashion Week, and they’re guaranteed to help guide you in the right direction.

Held from April 2 to April 4 in New York City, the mix of shows and presentations catered to every type of sensibility. The minimalist brides-to-be reading this will likely be drawn to the week’s elevated drop waist trend, which made a splash at Katherine Tash, Amsale, and Lein. On the other end of the sartorial spectrum, those interested in going against the grain may have a hard time resisting the funky pants seen at Alejandra Alonso Rojas (lace!) and Francesca Miranda (feathers!). Another untraditional bridal look? Pastel, candy-inspired numbers, which were prominent in Nardos and Nadia Manjarrez’s collections.

Whether you’re getting hitched or are just curious to see what’s happening in the bridal scene, find six burgeoning trends from Spring 2025 Bridal Fashion Week below.

Drop Waist

The drop waist trend has been something of a slow burn. Over the past year, it’s sporadically popped up on the runways at shows like Sandy Liang (SS24) and Valentino (FW24). And this week, bridal designers cemented the silhouette as a key trend to get behind, especially on your wedding day. Katherine Tash, for one, incorporated the style on a voluminous, princess-esque gown, while Amsale’s version was layered atop a dainty lace long-sleeve top. Then there was Lein, who sent a model out in a gauzy sheer creation.

Pretty Pastels

Picking up where Spring/Summer 2024 left off, cotton candy-colored styles were a thorough line in designers’ latest offerings. Packing a sweet punch, the pastel look was alive and well at Nadia Manjarrez (in the form of a periwinkle rosette-adorned gown), Alejandra Alonso Rojas (seen on a powder blue printed slip dress), and Nardos (by way of baby blue floral embellishments).

Party Pants

No gown, no problem. Roomy lace trousers arrived in droves during this week’s events, namely at Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Francesca Miranda, and Bronx and Banco. Thanks to the dainty material, the bottoms still read elegant and ceremony-apt. Not to mention, these relaxed silhouettes will translate well to the dance floor when you’re ready to partyyy. (In other words, add plenty of Rihanna to the playlist.)

Crystal Covered

One way to ensure all eyes are on you? Dazzle in a super sparkly, light-reflecting gown. Alejandra Alonso Rojas's mermaid-like maxi made a case for dressing like a glamorous sea creature on your special day. At Kyha Studios, the brand showed a sultry take on the trend via a strapless leg-baring mini dress. And if your style skews classic, we highly suggest checking out Lihi Hod’s rhinestone embroidered number.

Bows, Bows, & More Bows

All manner of coquettecore was a common theme this week, and the most popular detail of the bunch was — shocker — bows. Nadia Manjarrez leaned full-tilt into the look, serving up a floor-sweeping gown festooned with an XXL style. Meanwhile, Tanner Fletcher and Honor delivered unique, show-stopping confections accented with tiny bows galore.

Statement Sleeves

Sure, the statement sleeve look isn’t a novel idea, especially in the bridal world. But this season, designers breathed new life into the silhouette. Honor and Galia Lahav exhibited voluminous, billowy sleeves — the former’s version included a metallic finish, while the latter tapped into the sheer craze. And over at Amsale, the sheer, lace-up look added some pizzazz to the otherwise understated white gown.