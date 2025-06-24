Scarlett Johansson took a wise approach to beating the sweltering heat during the Jurassic World Rebirth premiere in New York City on Monday: a mid-event outfit change. With temperatures in Manhattan crawling towards 100 degrees, the actor swapped her lace bustier gown for an airy satin mini before she took her seat.

Johansson arrived at the star-studded red carpet ceremony at Lincoln Center in a light blush pink and ivory lace, sequined, and ruffled number by Sarah Burton at Givenchy — look 43 from the Spring ‘26 collection. It’s a hue she has been gravitating to lately, as evidenced by her stunning appearance at the London premiere in custom Vivienne Westwood.

Styled by Kate Young, the outfit was complemented by dangling chainlink diamond earrings by David Yurman and delicate gold hoops throughout her ears. Johansson’s trusted hair stylist Renato Campora made sure the dress and piercings took center stage, thanks to sleek, pulled-back tresses and a bouncy ponytail.

Getty Images

Seeing as she was on home turf, New York-native Johansson was reunited with her husband Colin Jost, who joined her as a doting plus one. The 40-year-old has been around the world in the last few days, with premieres in London and Berlin, where she stole the show in a dramatic black Balmain outfit.

Much to the crowd’s delight, the mom-of-two and her co-star Jonathan Bailey shared a cute rendez vous, too. Together they also posed with the movie’s headliners, actors Mahershala Ali and Rupert Friend, further building anticipation for viewers ahead of the July 2 release.

Johansson’s adoring fan club, Colin Jost (L) and Jonathan Bailey (+) Getty Images (+) Getty Images INFO 1/2

After posing up a storm solo, with her other-half, and her castmates, Johansson kept the waiting fans on their toes by dipping away briefly to change her outfit.

With the unbearable temperatures, Johansson quickly and discreetly slipped into an embellished satin mini dress in a similar shade of dusty pink by Prada before entering the screening.

Getty Images

A born-and-raised New Yorker, Johansson knows not to mess with a city heatwave. The founder of The Outset also once again turned to her own brand to ensure her glam withheld the weather on Monday evening, with artist Hung Vanngo using her products to prep her complexion.

The company has even recently released a limited-edition "Skin Survival Kit" which the actor says she relied on to "keep her skin hydrated and looking radiant no matter what." Given that New York is not dissimilar to a jungle climate right now, that’s the ultimate endorsement.