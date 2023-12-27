After the hustle and bustle of the holidays, the celebrity set spent the day after Christmas in a variety of ways: Sydney Sweeney took her family to see her new movie, Anyone But You; The Kardashian-Jenners shared a sneak-peek of their infamous annual Christmas Eve soirée on Instagram; and some A-listers, Anne Hathaway being one, even started prepping for the new year by sharing their favorite memories from 2023. However, while the rest of us were soaking up every last minute of PTO on Dec. 26, Tracee Ellis Ross — who posted imagery from her latest Flaunt magazine cover shoot — was eager to get right back into work mode (can’t relate).

Captured by Fabien Montique, Ross’ latest photos are hot off the press for the publication’s 25th anniversary issue, which dropped online on Dec. 22. The Black-ish star’s IG carousel featured a mixture of official photos and behind-the-scenes shots, which showcased a few of the stellar designer ensembles she wore during the shoot. For the cover outfit, Ross leaned into the space age ambiance provided by the superimposed moon by opting for a ‘60s mod-inspired LBD from Versace, complete with extravagant shoulder embellishments. She slipped on a pair of bow-embellished Bruno Magli heels in a fiery red shade which brightened up the seemingly simple midi dress. While the fashion muse kept her accessories to a minimum, she went all out on the beauty front. Her hair was styled up in vintage pin curl waves which created a faux bob, while her makeup brought the drama via metallic blue eyeshadow.

Her first look was a surprisingly understated choice for Ross given her penchant for all things maximalism, however, in the second set-up, she embraced her signature aesthetic in a crimson leather jumpsuit from Moschino. Cinched around the waist and adorned with an oversized collar, Ross paired the statement one-piece with black patent leather Mary Jane pumps from Bruno Magli. She also upped the ante with her accents via bedazzled diamond hoop earrings from Cartier.

Possibly hinting at what we can expect from her upcoming awards season rotation, Ross slipped into a glamorous black satin gown from Bottega Veneta for another close-up, which included an ivory panel around the neckline. She opted out of barely any glitz at all and instead chose a sleek gold Cartier necklace to round out her look.

And that’s not all. Along with a candid interview about getting her start in Hollywood, her new comedy American Fiction (which is in theaters nationwide now), and her dream roles (James Bond is on the list), there’s more top-notch imagery in the story itself. If you’re feeling inspired by Ross’ latest looks, channel three of them with the sleek styles below. And don’t forget the shimmery eyeshadow.