Ahh, December 26. The day after Christmas is typically relaxing and low-key. Perhaps you’re spending the afternoon setting up the new tablet Santa (err, your mom) surprised you with, munching on leftover snickerdoodles, and lounging on the couch for far too many hours. Another thing worth doing today? Checking out what your favorite celebrities did over the holiday and, of course, their festive looks. Though it may be hard to believe, it seems most stars celebrated the holidays just like the rest of us — well, save for the famous Beckham clan, who jetted off to the Bahamas for the long weekend.

Sure, the Kardashian-Jenners covering their backyard in fake snow for their annual Christmas bash may also not be what most people consider “normal,” but the family was having the best time — and making memories — altogether. Per usual, the sisters donned lavish designer numbers for the festive fête (more on them below). Having a more laid-back day were Gabrielle Union and her husband, Dwayne Wade, who posed with their children, Zaya and Kaavia, in coordinating holiday pajamas. Then there was Reese Witherspoon, who shared snippets of her family gathering on Instagram, including a stunning tablescape (we expected nothing less), her adorable furry friends, and a side-by-side picture with her mini-me, Ava Phillippe.

Scroll ahead to see how more celebrities spent Christmas day and what they wore for the occasion.

The Kardashian-Jenners

Kim Kardashian

@kimkardashian

Always one to pull looks from the archives, Kim attended her family’s soirée in a one-of-a-kind gray gown from Mugler’s Fall/Winter 1997 Couture collection.

Kendall Jenner

@kendalljenner

Kendall’s black and white fur-trimmed custom 16Arlington number was a real scene stealer.

Kylie Jenner

@kyliejenner

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister dazzled in a sequin gold custom Balenciaga dress.

The Beckhams

As mentioned, the Beckhams celebrated the holidays in the Bahamas (jealous). The family took a group photo while eating out, with everyone sporting casual, warm-weather outfits.

Gabrielle Union

Rocking matching PJs, Union and her family appeared to have a chill Christmas day. (Swipe right for a seriously cute performance from the actor’s five-year-old daughter.)

Reese Witherspoon

Witherspoon always seems to have memorable holiday get-togethers, and this year was no different. The Big Little Lies star took to social media on Christmas day, posting photos of mouth-watering food, gifts (and dogs!) by the tree..

Jennifer Garner

Garner’s vibrant emerald dress and bow-adorned belt were perfectly on-theme for the holiday.

Kerry Washington

‘Tis the season to have fun and make silly videos — just ask Washington. Yesterday, the actor posted a clip on IG singing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey. Her blue Fair Isle sweater was a cute and cozy choice for the day.

Maude Apatow

The Euphoria actor looked so adorable in a ruffled blue plaid midi dress and a bright red scrunchie.

Oprah

Oprah’s relatives celebrated her latest project, The Color Purple, by wearing various shades of — you guessed it — purple.

Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo got a solo snap in front of her tree, wearing a simple white tank while holding a mug.

Ariana Grande

The “Thank U, Next” singer and her brother, Frankie Grande, smiled for a selfie in festive red ensembles. She stunned in a rose-covered mini dress from Valentino.