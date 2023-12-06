Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Lopez, who is ELLE’s newest Icon of the Year. The honoree was initially granted her new status last week when she appeared on the magazine’s “Women in Hollywood” issue — decked out in an assortment of glam designer selections, of course. But in true J.Lo fashion, the noteworthy looks didn’t stop with her magazine cover. The singer and actor once again dressed the part at ELLE’s 2023 Women in Hollywood celebration on Dec. 5. in a truly iconic two-piece set which featured a fresh-off-the-runway chrome breast plate.

Alongside film and television stars like America Ferrera, Taraji P. Henson, Greta Lee, and more, Lopez arrived at the ELLE event in the aforementioned co-ord which hailed from Grace Ling’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The “Jenny From The Block” singer channeled the original runway look to a T. On top, she styled an eye-catching blue breast plate which included a completely open back and a subtle underboob moment — a similar silhouette to the hot pink Tom Ford version Zendaya sported back in 2020. On the bottom, she slipped on a high-waisted mermaid-cut maxi skirt in a reflective black satin. To round out her look, she accessorized with crocodile-shaped earrings from Monaco-based jewelry label, Orlov, set in 18k white gold with over 500 white diamonds. Lopez’s carry-all for the evening was a sleek black clutch from Tyler Ellis — her go-to brand when picking a red carpet-ready handbag.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

J.Lo wasn’t the only A-lister turning heads in fresh-off-the-runway numbers at the star-studded soirée. Kerry Washington was also in attendance and made her grand entrance in a sleek black jumpsuit from Ralph Lauren’s latest runway presentation, complete with a boho-inspired topper and a statement belt. Eva Longoria followed suit shortly after Washington in another Ralph Lauren design, except hers was a metallic silver maxi dress with a plunging neckline.

(+) MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images (+) Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/2

Even though you have to wait until spring to add Lopez’s latest look to your evening-out rotation, you can still channel her ensemble with the curated edit of styles ahead.