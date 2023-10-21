Social media is a goldmine for fashion and beauty ideas, full of celebrities and influencers you can rely on for new looks and styling tips. And while I won’t deny there is plenty of noteworthy content on my feeds, I continuously find myself coming back to the social accounts of Tracee Ellis Ross for on-point outfits, hairstyles, and everything in-between. I grew up watching the actor in the early aughts on Mara Brock Akil’s hit show Girlfriends, and her character Joan Clayton never disappointed in the wardrobe department. Although the show’s style still holds up, these days, I look to Ellis Ross specifically for outfit ideas. Of the many swoon-worthy items in her closet, though, I am most in awe of her shoes — especially her collection of statement boots.

Whether she’s playing with color or using interesting patterns, Ellis Ross knows how to make her stompers (which tend to be tall, high-heeled, and full of fun details) the focal point of a look. And thanks to her love for sharing her fashion choices online, I’ve saved more than a few of her best boots moments over the years. Right now, I’m most intrigued by the star’s deft use of color and texture within her footwear choices, and can’t wait to try some of her most memorable looks myself.

See and shop some of the Ellis Ross-inspired boots I plan to test-drive this fall.

White Knee Boots

When white boots began growing in popularity, I thought for sure it was a fad that would die out soon. As the months passed, though, I found myself drawn to off-white and ivory shades and craved a pair to wear under dresses. While I prefer to team mine with wooly knits in the winter, I do appreciate the unexpected approach Ellis Ross took here: to pair them with an evening gown for an element of surprise.

Pointy Brown Booties

While I’ll never turn down the chance to wear any kind of ankle boots, a fitted style in a soft brown is my absolute favorite. The color helps elongate my legs and makes for a nice tonal look with no extra gaping. This vintage photo from a 2002 Harper's Bazaar shoot is a perfect example of how to pull it all together. Almost 20 years later Ellis Ross recreated the exact combination and it’s still absolute perfection.

Tall & Textured

Ellis Ross is a master at putting different trends together — here she has effortlessly paired white textured thigh-high footwear with a simple tank and statement blazer. After taking the plunge with white knee boots, I began to appreciate the way a finish can elevate a neutral shoe to make the style feel less flat. After seeing her in Bottega Veneta's patterned weaved boot, I quickly added them to my mood board, and am on the hunt for a similar, but more affordable, option.

Bold Color

Recently metallic boots have surfaced as the freshest way to add some oomph to your look. But if you ask me, a bold hue still goes a long way. Whether you’re going for a full-on monochromatic moment or are opting for a single bright pop, vibrant shades are an easy way to spice things up (as is the aforementioned texture — so consider adding patent leather or suede to the mix, too).