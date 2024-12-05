Selena Gomez is the perfect example of someone whose look is never quite complete without a flawless manicure. And while she tends to go for more minimalist styles (mostly shorter lengths and solid colors), she happens to be a big fan of switching up her nails with the season. She previously embraced all the fall feels with metallic brown, eggplant, and black cherry shades, but now that the holidays are upon is, she seems to be in a more festive mood — at least judging by her newest nails from Wednesday’s The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala. The Emilia Pérez star, who took home the Equity in Entertainment Award, added a little dazzle to her black-and-white Self-Portrait dress with a burgundy shimmer mani that’s best described as ‘sparkling Sangria.’

Of course these deep red wines tones have always been a favorite when it comes to celebrity winter nails, with Tracee Ellis Ross, Joey King, and Angelina Jolie among its devoted fans. And although Gomez has also been wearing similar shades this season, what separates her latest mani from the others is its shimmering finish. To get this effect, the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place star’s trusted nail artist Tom Bachik applied Aprés Nail’s Fireworks Galaxy gel polish, which beautifully catches the light while still giving that deep, cozy feeling that’s so on-point for this time of year.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

Shimmer is always a reliable to-go when it comes to holiday beauty, be it on your nails, your eyelids, or your lips. And as Gomez’s ‘sparkling sangria manicure proves, you don’t have to look like a disco ball to achieve that festive flair. For example, notice how the rest of the Only Murders in the Building actor’s glam is relatively minimalist. With her curved bob and soft red lipstick, her nails are able to create their own holiday-inspired moment without taking away from the rest of her elegant look.

So whether you want to cover yourself in glitter this holiday season or try a little something more subtle, Gomez’s shimming burgundy nails just might be the finishing touch you need for all the merry gatherings on your calendar.