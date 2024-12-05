The week is only halfway through and it’s already one of award season’s busiest (so far, that is). On December 2, after the long weekend, the celebrity set resumed their red carpet duties with not one, but two star-studded soirées. First, fashion muses like Rihanna, Alexa Chung, and Serena Williams attended the 2024 British Fashion Awards. At the same time in New York, the year’s buzziest actors gathered at the 2024 Gotham Awards, which famously endorses future Oscars contenders. But wait — there’s more. On December 4, the A-list affairs continued with The Hollywood Reporter’s Annual Women in Entertainment Gala at 8 a.m. Just like the week’s earlier events, every guest understood the sartorial assignment, including Kerry Washington, Selena Gomez, Nicole Kidman, and Jennifer Lawrence (to name a few).

Marking the week’s most celebrity-packed fête, attendees delivered notable step-and-repeats before a brunch inside the Beverly Hills Hotel. One of the first to arrive was Washington, who channeled her Scandal character, Olivia Pope in black trousers underneath a floor-length white top, both from Brandon Maxwell. Lawrence also got the neutral memo in a baby bump-hugging Dior noir number— a fitting selection for the brand ambassador. Just minutes later, Kidman and her 13-year-old daughter, Faith Kidman Urban stole the show with a fashion-forward mother-daughter moment. With help from her stylist, Jason Bolden, The Hollywood Reporter cover star looked chic in a three-piece skirt set courtesy of Shushu/Tong. To no surprise, her daughter matched her energy in a white-and-black skirt and jacket combo.

And that’s not all. Keep scrolling for a roundup of all the celebrities at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala.

Kerry Washington

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

At first glance, Washington’s two-tone Brandon Maxwell look appears to be a gown. But if you look closer, you’ll see it’s made of black trousers and an elongated asymmetrical tank top.

Jennifer Lawrence

Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Lawrence has only attended a handful of fêtes since she confirmed her pregnancy in October, but each one is more stylish than the last. At The Hollywood Reporter get-together, she chose a plunging black sheath dress from Dior cinched with a slim leather belt.

Nicole Kidman & Faith Kidman Urban

Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Just nine months after Urban made her red carpet debut, she joined her mom at the Wednesday morning event. Kidman sourced Shushu/Tong for a blue blouse, a layered black corset, and a knee-length pencil skirt, while Urban chose a white-and-black skirt set.

Selena Gomez

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

Before receiving the Equity in Entertainment Award, Gomez posed for photographers in an off-the-shoulder button-down dress from Self-Portrait. She accessorized with Manolo Blahnik Mary Janes.

Laura Dern

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The Big Little Lies actor made a case for winter florals in a black long-sleeve midi from Prada.

Pamela Anderson

Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Always on board for a minimalist moment, Anderson chose a matching tank top and an ankle-length pencil skirt, both in black.

Julia Fox

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

Contrary to her headline-making street style, Fox kept it professional in a voluminous white blouse layered underneath a corseted pinstripe blazer and matching trousers.

Sophia Bush

Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The One Tree Hill alum served up major holiday office party inspo in a sleek button-down, a feather-embellished gray mini skirt, a timeless trench coat, and sheer knee-high socks.

Anna Kendrick

Stefanie Keenan/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The Woman of the Hour director brightened up The Hollywood Reporter event in a coral ankle-length dress topped with a floral pattern.

Danielle Brooks

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

All eyes were on The Color Purple star thanks to her corseted satin slip dress, metallic silver pumps, and mesh opera gloves.

Bryce Dallas Howard

Olivia Wong/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Jurassic World actor looked classic in a black-and-white striped two-piece.

Brenda Song

Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

The former Disney Channel star subtly approved the peplum renaissance in a navy blue satin shirt and a complementary mini skirt.

Jane Seymour

Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Seymour was a vision in a metallic silver midi dress alongside a coordinating butterfly pendant necklace.

Molly Sims

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The supermodel’s winter white outfit showcased a double-breasted blazer, wide-leg pants, and a small top-handle bag, which broke up her one-color theme.