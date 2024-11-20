Bobs never go out of style, but this year the haircut has been hotter than ever. Lately the most on-trend way to wear it is in a ‘90s-inspired flipped style, but Selena Gomez just gave all the bobbed ladies out there a whole new version to try out. While attending the Elle Woman in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles on Nov. 19th, the Emilia Pérez star stepped onto the red carpet with a shoulder-skimming curved bob that softly frames her face. This sophisticated take on the classic cut is perfect for dressed-up events (including your upcoming holiday parties).

It’s a common misconception that shorter lengths aren’t as versatile as long ones, and Gomez’s bob is the ultimate proof to the contrary. Since getting her hair snipped a few months ago, she’s worn it a number of ways from sleek and flipped to big and bouncy to slicked-back with baby hairs. And thanks her A-list glam team, it seems like the options won’t run be running anytime soon. For Elle’s celebratory evening, Gomez turned to celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora to create her Veronica Lake-inspired style.

While so many stars have attempted the iconic film star’s signature soft waves, the Only Murders in the Building actor’s take on it feels so fresh and modern. Instead of the usual smooth ripple effect, Campora contoured her bob into a more structured curve. With the front piece softly swooping across and under her heart-shaped face and the ends neatly curled under, the overall effect is so glamorous and pairs perfectly with her black sequin Ralph Lauren set.

Gomez, who attended the chic soirée as an honoree alongside Emilia Pérez co-stars Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofía as well as Demi Moore, Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton, Saoirse Ronan, and more, completed her head-to-toe glam with equally soft and sultry makeup by Hung Vanngo, wine-colored nails, and plenty of Harry Winston jewels. While the total look was spot-on for such an elegant event, the beauty of her bob is the fact that she can easily switch it up to a more casual look the next day. If that’s not a selling point for this classic cut, we don’t know what is.