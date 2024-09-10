In TZR’s recent deep-dive into what makes a pop star, one consistency across the board seems to be careful attention paid to even the smallest details — a corset cutout, a signature lip shade, a blink-and-you miss it movie homage. But what about working with a top musicians who also happens to be a movie star? Part of the reason Selena Gomez is such a beloved industry fixture is her exciting and ever-changing her red carpet style, from her headline-making gowns down to her polish colors. Her latest manicure does double-duty — Gomez’s metallic brown nails are a decidedly fall-friendly shade for her new movie premiere, but so sophisticated that you can practically imagine the shade wrapped around a gold award season statue. Visualization is key, right?

Gomez wore the shimmery nail shade to the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Emilia Perez, the fast-paced drama for which she’s already garnering Golden Globe and Oscar buzz. Heavy yet careful promotion is key to both commercial success and critical acclaim, and Gomez has been dressing the part all through her press tour — think lots of black sequins and Old Hollywood hairstyles. At TIFF, she paired the luminous brown nails with a classic red lipstick and swooped bangs.

The nail shade is an interesting, unexpected, and brilliant choice. Nothing’s chicer than a brown-on-black color clash moment, and it’s a fun, more unconventional pairing with Gomez’s black sequin gown. She could have gone the matchy-matchy route with a black or red polish, but instead chose to break it up and do something more seasonal. Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik created Gomez’s nail look for the premiere, and he offered up some interesting insight on Instagram. According to Bachik, the exact shade used was Purplexity by CND — technically not a true brown at all, but a rich, rusted plum with a re. In the comments, some fans asked why the nails looked bronze in the photos, to which the pro explained, “It depends on how the light hits them.”

A true two-in-one, it wouldn’t be a surprise if this exact shade started to pop up everywhere. Gomez’s influence is truly singular.