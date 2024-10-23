This season, Selena Gomez has been a go-to source for major manicure inspiration. First, her cherry cider nails reminded everyone why dark red is such an autumnal staple. More recently, she brought back last year’s lip gloss nail trend, which is a no-brainer with elegant attire like the glamorous looks she’s been wearing during her global Emilia Perez press tour. And now, for peak spooky season, Gomez’s eggplant nails mark the return of a vampy classic.

Gomez’s goth-leaning polish choice may have been hidden beneath her long black gloves (part of her custom Elie Saab ensemble) as she posed for photos on the red carpet at her film’s Los Angeles premiere, but her trusted nail artist Tom Bachik was sure to show off a closer look at his perfectly polished work via Instagram. To get the effect, Bachik first trimmed and filed Gomez’s nails into a short round shape with the Tweezerman & Tom Bachik Nail Care Travel Set, then used Aprés Nail gel polish in the shade Eggplant Emoji followed by Non-Wipe Top Gelcoat to seal it with a glossy finish.

Although purple nails were trending over the summer, this ultra-deep variation feels so appropriate for fall, and celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian love turning to the witchy shade as Halloween gets closer. The hue also makes a great alternative to the October’s tried-and-true black nails for those looking to break out of their manicure rut.

Not quite as dark as the iconic OPI shade Lincoln Park After Dark (if you know, you know), but more moody than mauve, eggplant nails are equal parts spooky and chic, which makes them a stylish option for not only your Halloween-y ensembles, but also perfect to pair with seasonal favorites like an LBD (Selena style) or even simply a sweater and jeans to add that extra bit of edge that October always seems to inspire.

To channel Gomez with your next mani, look for a shade that’s similarly deep and dramatic, but still pigmented purple (as opposed to leaning more black or red) and stick to a shorter, rounder shape. For a little more spook this season, you can always incorporate some creepy nail art (think spiderwebs or skulls) as a finishing touch.