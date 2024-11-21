‘Tis the season for sparkle. But if looking like a disco ball isn’t quite your thing, don’t worry. There are plenty of other ways that allow you to join in on the festivities without having to cover yourself in head-to-toe sequins. Take your makeup, for example. Of course, glittery eyes, lips, and cheeks are practically a staple this time of year, but Dua Lipa may have just introduced a moody twist on the classic look that’s perfect for anyone who wants to appear a little more naughty than nice at your upcoming holiday fêtes. During a stop in Taipei on her Radical Optimism Asia Tour, Lipa performed in grunge-y glitter eye makeup for the ultimate rocker-chic aesthetic.

Ever since the “Training Season” singer returned to dark hair and shared the stage with Cher at the icon’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame introduction earlier this fall, she seems to have added a tougher edge to her usual pop star persona — from her studded leather outfits to thrashing dance moves. So of course a simple glitter eye just wouldn’t do. Instead, Lipa smudged a soft, dark liner all around her eyes to for a ‘90s-era grunge effect that paired perfectly with her asymmetrical plaid skirt and fishnets.

Upon a closer look (which thankfully the “Dance the Night” singer provided in her Instagram carousel after the Nov. 20th show), you can see that Lipa’s grunge-y eyes are a little more complex than just a simple silver eyeshadow. The glitter itself has a warm, champagne tone and the liner has an emerald metallic shimmer smudged into black along her top lash line.

To complete the eye look, the Grammy Award winner added a few coats of black mascara to both her top and bottom lashes then finished off her face with peachy-pink cheeks and nude lips. The juxtaposition of more minimal, natural makeup elsewhere makes her moody eyes stand out even more.

Got somewhere festive to go this season and need a new holiday makeup look? Lipa’s edgy glitter eye makes a great alternative to going the ice princess route and it’s actually so simple to recreate. Plus, it looks even better the next day in case your holiday parties get a little carried away.