Tracee Ellis Ross has such vibrant, enviable summer style that you almost forget what a powerful eye she has for fall fashion. As soon as she wraps up her streak of tropical vacations and packs away the bikinis (until it’s time for a winter getaway, what is), she instantly segues into autumn mode — and that means luxe fabrics, cool color combinations, and some seriously unforgettable manicures. She seems to enjoy indulging in fresh trends, but even she can’t resist a more traditional seasonal shade. Just take a look at Ross’ burgundy nails and matching pedicure, a moody wine-colored shade that perfectly captures all the rich depth of fall in general. And think about it — a star as big as Ross choosing it for both her mani and pedi might be the ultimate co-sign.

Ross uploaded a series of photos in which she’s dressed in an incredibly autumnal look: a brown suede dress with scrunched sweater sleeves and silver studs, her long braids back swept back into a swingy ponytail, and a pair of bright pink peep-toe heels for a bit of extra vibrance and fun. The shoe style also allows for a glimpse at her pedicure, painted the same red-toned purple as her long, almond-shaped nails.

It’s that exact blend of purple, red, and a touch of brown that gives the polish color its distinctive hue. Any more of a rust tone and it might read more of a merlot, and any darker would render it almost black in most lighting setups. As it is, though, the shade is a brilliant, deep wine that works beautifully with any fall outfit. It’s no wonder that burgundy has roundly been declared the season’s most luxurious-looking color, both across beauty and fashion.

It’s a trendy change-up for Ross, too. On the whole, she sticks to the classics: reds of assorted brightness, glossy blacks, crisp whites, and neutral, skin-like beiges. Considering her packed schedule of fashion shows and other big events, this shakeup is a fun and smart choice.

And thankfully, the weather is still just warm enough for her to show off the matching pedicure.