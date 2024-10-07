If you think about it, a lot of Selena Gomez’s success can be attributed to her strategic avoidance of putting herself in one distinct category for too long. She’s versatile, with a cooking show, Hulu series, beauty brand, and a genre-bending music career — it’s impossible to put Gomez in a box, and that applies to her beauty choices, too. Sometimes she toggles between extreme looks — hair color, length, and more — and others, it’s more subtle. In the case of Gomez’s dark red nails undercut with an autumnal brown hue, it’s a low-key way to tap into an ongoing trend without totally jumping on the bandwagon. As always, the star has to mix thing up at least a little bit to make a look fully her own.

Gomez showed off the fall-friendly nail color as she filmed a quick in-flight skin care tutorial from her private jet. Judging by the extra-large velcro rollers in her hair and the brightening, hydrating Rare Beauty eye masks she puts on first, it looks like she actor-musician was gearing up to hit another work event the minute her plane touched the tarmac. As she smoothes the under-eye patches on, though, you can fully appreciate her nail color.

Gomez’s manicure is carefully shaped into her usual rounded almond, with a coat or two of glossy gel polish layered over it. The shade itself is a true 50-50 split of dark red and brown, which lends that fall-friendly, spiced cider feel. Deeper shades of red are having a moment right now, but they’re usually anchored by purple undertones to create burgundy, plum, or wine. Gomez’s is far more rusted-looking, which is perfect for the remainder of autumn and the winter months beyond that.

The mani in question was created by Gomez’s go-to nail artist, Tom Bachik. Generously, the celeb-favorite professional shared on his Instagram the exact product he used on her: Aprés Nail Gel Couleur in shade Blood Moon. Choosing a gel over a traditional lacquer is a way to make polish last for a few extra weeks, yes, but it’s also critical for that glossy, reflective shine seen in Gomez’s look.

Really, her cherry cider-colored nails are an ideal way to participate in one of fall’s biggest beauty trends while still feeling like you’re doing something a bit unique — or rare, even.