The season of snow days and twinkling lights is officially upon us, so if your manicure is still stuck in fall mode, it might be a good time to transition. Of course there’s plenty of overlap (as anything cozy will suit the vibe), but as the holidays near, there’s more room for some festive favorites. And who better to take inspiration from than the celebrities who help set the trends? Nails have become more and more of a way for stars to express themselves or set a mood, and a shift in season gives them a perfect excuse to switch up their go-to shades and styles. And when it comes to winter, celebrities seem to sport nails that are richer and more luxurious than they do the rest of the year — so why not follow their lead and get a little more glam, too?

Of course there are the classics that you probably already have in your winter repertoire, like poinsettia red and jewel tones like emerald and amethyst. But because these fashionable celebs work with the best artists in the beauty business, they may just have a couple ideas you haven’t thought of yet — even if they’re right under your frostbitten nose.

Top celebrity nail artists like Zola Ganzorigt, Tom Bachik, Thuy Nguyen, and more get inspired by the season’s staples — like foods you eat or flowers that bloom this time of year — when giving your favorite stars their winter sets. Want to see what we mean? Keep reading to see 10 seasonal nail ideas A-listers just can’t get enough of. Then try them out yourself at your next appointment.

Sugar Plum Fairy

You might think of soft purple as more a spring shade, but make it metallic like Gwen Stefani or Jennifer Aniston to get the full sugar plum fairy effect. Paint it all over, or follow the No Doubt singer’s lead and use it on your next chrome French manicure for a refreshing change of pace.

Evergreen

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Shades of green feel so festive in winter, which is probably why stars like Joey King are Naomi Watts are fans. Want something a little more opulent? Look no further than Cynthia Erivo’s slew of Wicked nails for loads of embellishment.

Snow White

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

White nails feel chic year-round — just ask Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, and Anya Taylor-Joy, who all support the snowy hue. But in winter they add that extra layer of snow bunny vibes that some celebs just can’t resist.

Mulled Wine

Those deep cherry hues you loved in fall work just as well in winter, and stars like Gemma Chan, Selena Gomez, and Emily Blunt have the manis to prove it.

Hot Chocolate

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Lily James, Kim Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber have all cosigned the cocoa nail trend that feels especially desirable during this season of indulgence.

Ice Princess

You can never go wrong with a little sparkle in winter, and there are so many ways to wear it on your mani — from Lana Condor’s subtle dots to Jennifer Lopez’s Swarovski crystal-covered set.

Holly Berry

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

You’ve likely already got a classic red nail color in your collection, and there’s no better time to break it out. Supermodels like Heidi Klum and Kendall Jenner always keep theirs in rotation, but it has that extra festive flair in winter.

Silver Bells

Chrome manicures, it’s your time to shine — literally. Metallics feel so apropos during the holiday season and Megan Fox, Adele, and Kylie Jenner are all devotees of the major nail trend.

Cinnamon

Leave it to Hailey Bieber to start her own winter nail trend. Her cinnamon nails (made to made Rhode’s new Cinnamon Roll Peptide Lip Tint) are different from the usual brown tones thanks to a velvet-like cat eye finish that feels so warm, spicy, and glamorous.

Black Kohl

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Spooky season may be over, but don’t put away your black polish just yet. Hailee Steinfeld, Kourtney Kardashian, are Zendaya all into fashion’s favorite color for their manis no matter the time of year, but something about the winter weather makes it a perfect choice to wear right now.