When you think about the oft-used phrase “timeless beauty”, Angelina Jolie is probably one of the first celebrities who comes to mind. Throughout the years, the Maria star’s style has evolved from alt it girl to her current day effortless elegance — though never without a bit of her signature edge, of course. And that doesn’t just describe her choices in fashion, but how she expresses herself through her hair, makeup, and even nails. As for the latter of these, you can always count on Jolie to be opt for colors that are as classically chic as the clothes she wears. Case in point? Her mani-pedi from the 2024 Gotham Awards is perfectly suited to this time of year. Her holiday nails consisted of two shades that will work with every outfit for the season’s most festive get-togethers without feeling like a cliché.

For the film-focused event on Dec. 2nd in New York City, celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein (whose other clients include Blake Lively and Lindsay Lohan) gave Jolie a creamy nude color on her hands and a dark cherry hue on her toes. Gerstein turned to the expert-approved brand Aprés Nail for this foolproof combo, specifically using the gel polish shades Maybe... from the brand’s Light & Shadow Sheer Gel Couleur Collection and Never Bordeaux You from the Aprés Gel Couleur Collection.

TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Of course nude nails are a year-round favorite of celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Margot Robbie, so you can never go wrong with this kind of mani — which is especially convenient if you don’t know exactly what you’re going to wear for a certain occasion or you don’t want your nails to steal the show from your ensemble. Take Jolie’s black vintage Balmain gown, for example. With its voluminous silhouette and asymmetrical hem, this sophisticated dress was the main attraction for the honoree’s head-to-toe look. Her nude nails made the ultimate counterpart because rather than competing with what she was wearing, they were totally complementary.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for her pedicure, Jolie went for something a little more seasonally specific. In fact, her mulled wine-colored toes — which peeked out from her strappy heels — is officially a celebrity-approved winter shade. Gemma Chan, Selena Gomez, and Joey King are among the long list of A-listers who turn to similar hues this time of year for a cozy yet moody effect that pairs so well with a variety of outfits.

The best part about this simple yet seasonal nail combo? You probably already have similar shades in your personal polish collection. So as you prep for all the parties you’ve got planned, consider this duo whether you’re wearing a simple holiday sweater and jeans or something more red carpet-worthy. It works every time.