The last time we had a Kristen Stewart sighting was back in June, when she attended Chanel’s Métiers d'art Dakar Show in Japan. She wore a tweed miniskirt set from the brand (of course) with a cropped, white muscle tee. All this is to say, it’s been awhile since we’ve been blessed with more of her red carpet looks. This week, however, the fashion dry spell is over for her fans, as Stewart dropped by a dinner hosted by the fashion house and W magazine. The L.A. event celebrated Sofia Coppola’s first book: Sofia Coppola Archive: 1999-2023. Meanwhile Stewart’s moody, punk rock outfit did not disappoint.

The star wore a black leather jacket over a semi-sheer tank, leather shorts, and loafers. She rocked a small headband and kept her bangs ever-so slightly messy and parted. The whole look was giving Joan Jett energy as she mingled with guests like Dakota Fanning, who also wore black, and Kirsten Dunst. If you’re a fellow K-stew fan, you know the actor typically gravitates towards a black and white color palette at events. And though these shades could easily become trite, Stewart, with the help of her stylist Tara Swennen, has managed to pull off varied and cool black & white outfits. Some of our favorites include her tux-inspired set at the 2023 Met Gala and a cupcake-like midi gown at the 73rd Annual Berlin International Film Festival.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

With fall in full swing, Stewart’s latest outfit is sure to resonate with those who love to wear all black, especially as her separates are so versatile. Leather shorts, for instance, are an ideal option to wear during the transitional months as they offer the balance of a heavier fabric with not too much coverage. And while Stewart styled her pair with a matching jacket, you could easily lighten up the look with a thin knit or T-shirt. When the weather cools down, just drape a sweater over your shoulders, to account for the breezier morning temps, before you head out the door. Shop this key piece and the rest of her look ahead.