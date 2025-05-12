Ever since Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour kicked off on April 28, the icon has sold out Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium multiple times. In just four shows, the headliner performed to a combined 217,000 fans, which broke records for the location. Among the jam-packed audience were Gabrielle Union, Lori Harvey, Victoria Monét, Vanessa Bryant, and even Meghan Markle (to name a few A-listers). The Duchess of Sussex, for one, finally channeled the cowboy-core aesthetic at the final L.A. show, before Beyoncé headed to her next stretch of shows in Chicago. The fashion muse went country-chic in a denim dress from Carolina Herrera, which looked both royal and rodeo-ready.

Nearly two years after Markle and Prince Harry attended the Renaissance world tour in 2023 (at the same stadium, no less), the power couple returned to L.A. for their latest date night. In Sept. ‘23, the two maintained a low profile. This time, however, Markle shared a sneak peak at the enviable evening with her 2.9 million Instagram followers. In the VIP section, the Duchess followed the Beyhive’s lead in a denim design, courtesy of Carolina Herrera — one of her favorite ateliers on and off the red carpet. The dark denim wash felt right up Bey’s alley, as the fabric is a staple in the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer’s current Western-inspired era. From there, Markle’s concert attire featured off-the-shoulder sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a thigh-high slit up the center. The ruched embellishments stretched from her neckline to her sleeves and down her waist. It’s unclear which footwear Markle opted for, but if she went full country-core, she likely chose cowboy boots.

On the accessories front, the Suits alum married her cool West Coast style with Beyoncé’s aesthetic, starting with a khaki-colored Kemo Sabe hat. She loaned the topper from her husband, which was embossed with motifs special to her family, including her children’s names, the California flag, and an outline of Africa. Then, in addition to her engagement ring, Markle frosted herself with layered gold necklaces and a striking pinky ring — one of 2025’s buzziest jewelry trends.

Lucky for you, Beyoncé is on tour from now until July, so you can expect numerous celebs to attend — in their best Western-wear, of course. Who knows? Maybe Markle will travel to the East Coast for one of Beyoncé’s performances at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. Even if she skips it, you can expect the stands to be just as star-studded as Bey’s L.A. shows — if not more.