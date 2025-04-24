Even though Meghan Markle has never been spotted at a Ralph Lauren show, she’s one of the brand’s biggest fans. She’s styled its timeless Americana attire throughout all eras of her life, including her run on Suits, her royal relationship, and now, as the owner of multiple businesses — both on and off the red carpet. While she was absent from the designer’s Fall/Winter 2025 show on April 17, the Duchess of Sussex still showed her steadfast support from afar. On April 23, Markle attended the Time100 Summit in a linen suit set from the iconic label, channeling her West Coast aesthetic to a T.

Marking her first red carpet walk since Dec. 2024, the fashion muse arrived at Jazz at Lincoln Center — New York’s historic concert hall. Before chatting with Jessica Sibley about podcasting, motherhood, and her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, Markle posed for photographers in her spring-ready set. Her first Ralph Lauren piece was a classic white button-down, made of silk georgette. Each three-quarter-length sleeve featured slits that knotted into bows at the cuffs. From there, the mom-of-two layered the label’s Russell Silk-Linen Twill Jacket overtop in a chic tan shade. She dressed the shoulder-padded style down by rolling her sleeves up to her elbows.

The Duchess’ linen theme continued onto matching pants, also courtesy of Ralph Lauren. Her trousers felt especially California-coded, complete with inverted pleats, back waist darts, and capacious wide legs. She cinched the high-waisted bottoms with a brown Ralph Lauren belt. Underneath the elongated hems peeked her shoes: pointy pumps from Manolo Blahnik, in a similar warm-toned brown as her belt. In true Markle form, she opted out of a purse — as she does for most A-list affairs. For jewelry, she paired abstract gold hoops from Tabayer with her usual stack, including the Cartier Love Bracelet, a Valencia Key bangle, and the iconic Cartier Tank Française Watch that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment

While it’s unclear if Markle will attend, the Time100 celebrations will continue tonight at the corresponding gala. So, if we’re lucky, the mogul will debut another luxe look in the coming hours. In the meantime, add Markle’s entire ensemble to your closet by shopping the curated edit below. And hurry, because her exact pieces are still available — for now, that is.